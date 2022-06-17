WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainstorms tonight; temps around 90 Friday

Stormy weather is expected across parts of New Jersey Thursday night, leading to hot temperatures on Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says severe weather is possible but generally shouldn’t be too bad.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thunderstorms Thursday evening, followed by rain showers overnight. Temperatures dip to the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rise to the low 90s. Cloudy skies for the morning, followed by mainly sunny skies. Clear skies remain for Friday night, with temperatures dipping to the low-70s.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Generally clear skies are expected for the overnight hours, with temperatures cooling into the low-60s.

SUNDAY : Generally clear for Father’s Day, with some clouds. Daytime highs around 81 degrees. Clear skies overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s.

COMING UP: The upcoming week is expected to be mostly dry, with daytime temperatures in the 80s.