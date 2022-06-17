ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainstorms tonight; temps around 90 Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4PBc_0gCVvFlY00

Stormy weather is expected across parts of New Jersey Thursday night, leading to hot temperatures on Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says severe weather is possible but generally shouldn’t be too bad.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thunderstorms Thursday evening, followed by rain showers overnight. Temperatures dip to the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rise to the low 90s. Cloudy skies for the morning, followed by mainly sunny skies. Clear skies remain for Friday night, with temperatures dipping to the low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WOjZ_0gCVvFlY00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ee1t_0gCVvFlY00

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Generally clear skies are expected for the overnight hours, with temperatures cooling into the low-60s.

SUNDAY : Generally clear for Father’s Day, with some clouds. Daytime highs around 81 degrees. Clear skies overnight, with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s.

COMING UP: The upcoming week is expected to be mostly dry, with daytime temperatures in the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsAHL_0gCVvFlY00

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

Forest fire burns thousands of acres in southern New Jersey

Firefighters are battling a forest fire that has consumed more than 12,000 acres of land at Wharton State Forest. The fire broke out in a remote section of the forest and was discovered early Sunday afternoon, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The fire initially was small but spread quickly Sunday night, fueled by dry and breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Storm Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy