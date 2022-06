WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in D.C.'s mayoral race leading up to the June 21 primary elections. Early voting is well underway in the District, ahead of Primary Day on June 21. The race for mayor is high on the ballot and of strong interest, with three candidates opposing Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is seeking a third term.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO