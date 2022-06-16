City of Vincennes Closing Monday for Juneteenth Holiday

Vincennes was not the only place to have issues with Electricity on Friday. Many area communities at some point had an issue with electricity, but that wasn’t due to the fire in downtown Vincennes. Severe weather rolled through the area Friday morning, causing damage to area electrical systems. Several damage reports were relayed to the National Weather Service due to the wind from the storms. As of the latest info, Duke Energy is reporting 410 customers in Gibson County without power. Pike County is reporting 162 customers without power on Duke. According to Win Energy R-E-M-C, they are reporting 33 customers in Knox County without power. In Gibson County, 682 Win Energy Customers remain without power, with many of those in the North Central portion of the County.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO