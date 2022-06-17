Overnight showers before scorching-hot Friday; cool weekend weather ahead

WHAT'S NEW: Scorching-hot! Temperatures set to skyrocket up to low-90s Friday before a cool weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooler weather for the weekend, with temperatures to crash down to just 69 Saturday with clouds. Down to 57 Saturday night - near-record lows!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Friday will be hot with a chance for a pop-up shower.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sun - hot! A slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm during the afternoon. Highs near 91. Lows dip to 63 as a cold front passes at night.

SATURDAY: A fall feel - clouds and sun. Breezy. Windows open night for sure! Highs only near 69. Lows down to 57. Wind gusts of 20 - 30 mph expected.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun and nice! Highs near 75. Lows down to 59.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs around 80. Lows down to 62.

TUESDAY - Summer begins at 5:14 a.m.: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 76. Lows near 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a chance of late-day showers. Highs up to 80. Lows around 66.