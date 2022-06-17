ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight showers before scorching-hot Friday; cool weekend weather ahead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Scorching-hot! Temperatures set to skyrocket up to low-90s Friday before a cool weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooler weather for the weekend, with temperatures to crash down to just 69 Saturday with clouds. Down to 57 Saturday night - near-record lows!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Friday will be hot with a chance for a pop-up shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rdy86_0gCVuhJz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VifzH_0gCVuhJz00

TOMORROW: Plenty of sun - hot! A slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm during the afternoon. Highs near 91. Lows dip to 63 as a cold front passes at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GU2tT_0gCVuhJz00

SATURDAY: A fall feel - clouds and sun. Breezy. Windows open night for sure! Highs only near 69. Lows down to 57. Wind gusts of 20 - 30 mph expected.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun and nice! Highs near 75. Lows down to 59.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs around 80. Lows down to 62.

TUESDAY - Summer begins at 5:14 a.m.: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 76. Lows near 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a chance of late-day showers. Highs up to 80. Lows around 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRsgZ_0gCVuhJz00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy