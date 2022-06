Authorities in New Hampshire announced that a hiker who'd been pulled from a trail in the state over the weekend has died from his injuries. Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Mass. was initially pulled from the Gulfside Trail on Saturday near Mt. Clay while attempting a "Presidential Traverse" through the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. According to WMUR in New Hampshire, Chen was found in an unresponsive and hypothermic state.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO