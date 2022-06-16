ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Library Summer Movie Series Tomorrow

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola Public Library Summer Movie series continues tomorrow. Throughout the...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Second Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Next Week

The second of three Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live concerts is next Friday, featuring Past Vertical. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the Friday Night Live concerts provide a family friendly entertainment venue and is a budget-conscious, easy way to get out of the house and enjoy spending time with other members of the community. The concert is at Memorial Park from 7 to 9:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Theater Students to Perform at Theater Awards

Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Indianola, IA
Government
kniakrls.com

Be A Hero Pool Party in Indianola on Saturday

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Superintendent Art Sathoff about the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Indianola Library#Clifford The Big Red Dog
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit, Pella XC Coach Doug Cutler, and Knoxville XC Coach Michael Splavec preview the annual Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K returning on July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Ridiculous Days

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill as we talk about Ridiculous Days. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves New Position

The Knoxville School Board approved the new Website/Social Media Specialist position at their meeting Monday. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the position. “So many people check their social media on a day-to-day basis that we felt it is a good way to get general...
KNOXVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Welcome our new meteorologist!

Local 4 News said goodbye to our morning meteorologist, Zane Satre, on Wednesday, June 15. He also co-hosted “Living Local,” which airs weekdays at noon. We are welcoming meteorologist Tyler Ryan, who joined the morning team this morning, June 16. Zane is joining the weather team at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, in mid-July. Please help us welcome Tyler!
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber to Hold Ridiculous Days

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will Hold Ridiculous Days on Saturday, June 18, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Knoxville. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is the second year we have held Ridiculous Days and it has doubled in...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Schools to Offer Hospitality Management Class

The Indianola School Board approved the creation of a new class for the 2022-23 school year, Hospitality Management as part of their Family and Consumer Science program. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the board has been putting a priority on getting students ready for any career they choose, and this class is another part of that push.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council to Discuss Proposed Process for the Future of The Dixie Gebhardt House

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Mondy. The council will have a discussion and Possible action on the Proposed Process to Consider The Future Of The Dixie Gebhardt House. The council has three possible options for the home. Relocation of the home by a third party, acquisition of the home by a third party, and demolition of the building by the Public Library, who would build and operate the Dixie Gebhardt Park. Council will discuss requesting staff to obtain estimates of relocation and demolition and also work with the library board on obtaining estimates for the park option. The council will consider setting salaries/wages for City officers and non-collective bargaining unit employees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The council will also consider approval of Storefront Improvement Grants For 110 W. Robinson, 114 W. Robinson, 101 E. Robinson, 306 E. Robinson, 123 E. Main, 217 E. Main, And A Facade Improvement Grant For 125 S. Third, The council will also consider a resolution Supporting The East Village Housing Project And Cartwright Properties Application For Workforce Housing Tax Credits.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Work Continues on Different Segment of University Street

University Street from Carson to Farmer in Pella is now closed to through traffic while the water main is replaced. This road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Contact the Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Returns for First Summer Meeting

The Pella School Board met for the first time this summer on Thursday. The board approved change orders to ongoing construction contracts for the HVAC upgrades at Pella High School and tennis court construction at Caldwell Park. Resolutions to approve additional transfers and updates to the ongoing issuance of bonds were also passed, as were those to approve a nursing services contract for the upcoming academic year and several changes to the building, department, and employee handbooks. The board also restored breakfast and lunch fees with those returning in the upcoming school year to their 2019-20 rates, and also passed a 28E Agreement with WEST Academy in Newton.
PELLA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa is home to one of the best burgers in the US

The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy