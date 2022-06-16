Indianola Library Summer Movie Series Tomorrow

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Mondy. The council will have a discussion and Possible action on the Proposed Process to Consider The Future Of The Dixie Gebhardt House. The council has three possible options for the home. Relocation of the home by a third party, acquisition of the home by a third party, and demolition of the building by the Public Library, who would build and operate the Dixie Gebhardt Park. Council will discuss requesting staff to obtain estimates of relocation and demolition and also work with the library board on obtaining estimates for the park option. The council will consider setting salaries/wages for City officers and non-collective bargaining unit employees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The council will also consider approval of Storefront Improvement Grants For 110 W. Robinson, 114 W. Robinson, 101 E. Robinson, 306 E. Robinson, 123 E. Main, 217 E. Main, And A Facade Improvement Grant For 125 S. Third, The council will also consider a resolution Supporting The East Village Housing Project And Cartwright Properties Application For Workforce Housing Tax Credits.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO