KC Health Department Considering Move to Bierhaus Building on Second Street

 3 days ago

The Knox County Health Department plans on moving to a floor of the Bierhaus Medical Building in the months to come....

Juneteenth Closings

All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth Holiday. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – June 27th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and not be affected. The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative...
VINCENNES, IN
Clock Ticking On GSH Assumption of Knox County Ambulance Service

The clock is ticking on Good Samaritan’s takeover of the county’s ambulance service. The County’s contract with Knox County EMS ends at the end of the month, with the contract with GSH starting two weeks from today. Hospital officials have spent the last several weeks assembling a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
TMMI Hosting Hiring Event in Vincennes Today

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana will hold a production hiring event today at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center. The event runs from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Greene Activities Center is located at 120 Harrison Street on the VU Main Campus. Production candidates can get interviewed on-site, complete their work...
VINCENNES, IN
Daviess County Fair Set for Next Week in Elnora

The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
UDWI Alerts Members of the Possibility of Rolling Blackouts

With more hot temperatures expected in the days to come, energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. Bloomfield based UDWI REMC is alerting members of the possibility of rolling blackouts in the region. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an independent, nonprofit organization that controls the electrical grid...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
Clean-up Work on Phase One Main Street Planned

Even as work starts on Main Street Phases Two and Three, a part of Phase One will need to be re-done. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission the City has to start over on first phase stream mitigation. Sprague says the original stream mitigation attempt...
VINCENNES, IN
Fire Destroys 2 Buildings at 10th and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
VINCENNES, IN
Storms Cause Damage Throughout Portions of the Area

Vincennes was not the only place to have issues with Electricity on Friday. Many area communities at some point had an issue with electricity, but that wasn’t due to the fire in downtown Vincennes. Severe weather rolled through the area Friday morning, causing damage to area electrical systems. Several damage reports were relayed to the National Weather Service due to the wind from the storms. As of the latest info, Duke Energy is reporting 410 customers in Gibson County without power. Pike County is reporting 162 customers without power on Duke. According to Win Energy R-E-M-C, they are reporting 33 customers in Knox County without power. In Gibson County, 682 Win Energy Customers remain without power, with many of those in the North Central portion of the County.
VINCENNES, IN
Daviess County Road Closure on Monday

Daviess County Road 650 East will be completely closed starting Monday. The closure will be from Old US Highway 50 to County Road 175 South. The road will be closed all through next week for a box culvert replacement. No through traffic will be allowed during the closure. Drivers are reminded to find an alternate route in that area next week.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Washington Woman Arrested on Impaired Driving Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Wednesday for Operating While Intoxicated Greater Than or Equal to .15% and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. 52-year-old Lisa Lamb was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 158 inmates were being held...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Heaps of Jeeps Starts Tonight in Vincennes

Tonight is the start of the two day Heaps of Jeeps Vincennes. Over 350 Jeeps from seven states are set to help celebrate the event this year at Highland Woods Park just off Hart Street. This is the third year for the festival part of Heaps of Jeeps. Kasey Yochum...
VINCENNES, IN

