ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO investigating separate shootings that occurred overnight

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmeAp_0gCVu0e700

Two separate shootings took place overnight.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received the first call at approximately 11 p.m. as officers arrived to the 8000 block of Tamarack Street. Once at the scene, police located three adult male victims. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported at least one victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators believe the victims were traveling in a vehicle and then drove to this location after the incident occurred.

Palms at Beacon Pointe

Investigators are also working a second shooting that occurred at the Palms at Beacon Pointe apartments within the Southside Estates neighborhood.

Upon arriving around 9 p.m., JSO officers found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury was considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses said the victim was found inside an apartment, but it is not known if the shooting occurred inside or outside. No one else was injured in the incident.

Both shootings are under investigation and these stories will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Police investigate shooting on Ricker Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 7200 Ricker Road. A media briefing will be held in the hour. This is an active investigation and will be updated when new information is available. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen. UPDATE: JSO arrived to 1500 block of West 5th Street at 7:20 a.m. to find an individual in the roadway. When they arrived, they located an adult black male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. The age of the victim is unknown, as well as where the victim was shot. There is still no suspect information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested for deadly 2019 Allendale area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest on Friday from a 2019 murder investigation. Daishawn Brown was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Northwest Jacksonville. Officers responded to a shooting in the Allendale area on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

JFRD reports mass casualty incident with more than five patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department reported a Level 1 (less than 10 victims) mass-casualty car accident Saturday night. JFRD wrote on Twitter that the incident involved more than five patients. The scene of the accident was at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Wesconnett Boulevard. JFRD says...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jso
News4Jax.com

Officer charged with using database for illegal searches, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been charged with a third-degree felony after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database for searches not related to investigations, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said. Officer Robert Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged with “offense against...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New report sheds light on inmate’s death at Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Man killed in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s died after being shot in the head Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Dignan St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, officers located the man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

62-year-old man dies after ejected from motorcycle on I-10 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. A 62-year-old man died after traveling onto the median on I-10 Saturday at 11 a.m. A report from Florida Highway Patrol says the man traveled off the roadway to the left and into the center grass median, then overturned, ejecting the motorcyclist. The driver fell onto the eastbound center median, and despite wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Jacksonville man fighting for his life after being shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after having been shot in the head in the Lackawanna area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police say they were dispatched to the 3000 blocks Dignan Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy