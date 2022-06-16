ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are approaching the last weekend before summer is officially here, and News 3 is helping you plan ahead, with three things you can do.

Juneteenth

Sunday is Juneteenth-- which is both a federal and state-wide holiday. It's the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. Throughout the weekend there are dozens of things you can do with the family. This includes the Juneteenth festival in Portsmouth, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Newport News-- plus a family day at the Chrysler Museum.

We have a full schedule of events here .

New Exhibit Opens at Nauticus

A brand-new exhibit is coming to Nauticus this weekend! Their summer exhibit called 'Drones: Is the sky the limit?' premieres in Norfolk on Saturday, June 18, 2022 and runs all the way until October 9, 2022.
The interactive exhibit dives into the engineering, science and innovations behind 21 st century drones.

Nauticus hours:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Adult Ticket costs $15.95

Child Ticket costs $10.50

Buy tickets here .

‘ZooGrooves’ Concert Series Returns

The "Zoo-Grooves" concert series is back at The Virginia Zoo after a two-year hiatus. Saturday’s concert will be the first of many and will feature bands from around Hampton Roads.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. - and the music begins at 6 p.m.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
Beer, wine, and food trucks will also be there.

The ticket prices are listed below:

Zoo Member Adult: $10.95

Zoo Member Child: $5.95

Non-member Adult: $15.95

Non-member Child: $10.95

Train rides $3

Click here to purchase tickets.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
