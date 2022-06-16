Granville Public Library notes for June 19-25
Library Closed
Date: Sunday, June 19
The Clyde-the-Coyote-Is-Not-a-Puppet Show
Clyde the Coyote (who is NOT a puppet) and his puppet friends present an interactive show. For all ages.
Date: Monday, June 20
Time: 2-2:30 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Dungeons & Dragons
Adventure awaits for the brave and inventive! Join us for Dungeons & Dragons, a game of storytelling, problem-solving, and monsters to battle. Please come prepared with a completed character sheet! For rising 7-12 graders. Space is limited. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month. You must register for each session you are planning to attend.
Date: Monday, June 20
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Baby Time
Songs, rhymes and stories for babies. For children up to 18 months old. In case of inclement weather, this program will be moved to the Library Community Room.
Date: Tuesday, June 21
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather
Oceans of Funny Comedy Magic Show
Tricky Max presents a lively and highly visual educational magic show about ocean creatures. For all ages.
Date: Tuesday, June 21
Time: 2-2:40 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Adult Tech: Beach Read Book Reader
Create and personalize the perfect beach read accessory: a Thumb Book Page Holder out of wood using our 3D Laser printer. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Tuesday, June 21
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Library Learning Lab
Toddler Time
Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children ages 19 months-3 years.
Date: Wednesday, June 22
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather
Sink or Swim
Get your teammates to shout out correct answers by drawing, acting or any other means necessary. For rising K-6 graders.
Date: Wednesday, June 22
Time: 3-3:45 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Pizza & Pages Teen Book Club
We are reading "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera. Follow Petra as she leaves behind a shattered Earth to travel to a distant new planet. Enjoy pizza while we talk about this Newberry honor book! Copies are available at the main desk to check out. For rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Wednesday, June 22
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Preschool Time
Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5 years.
Date: Thursday, June 23
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather
Sidewalk Painting
Paint temporary art with water. For all ages. Weather permitting.
Date: Thursday, June 23
Time: 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Location: Sinnett House Driveway/122 S Prospect Street
Crochet Away: Mini Whale
Join us to crochet an adorable mini-whale. You provide the size 4mm crochet hook and the library will supply the rest. Previous crochet experience required. For adults and rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Thursday, June 23
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Sensory Art: Paint a Shell
Little ones will paint on the textured surface of a scallop shell. Dress for a mess. For toddlers and preschoolers. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Enviroscape with Licking County Soil and Water
Explore water pollution prevention through visual interaction. Presented by Licking County Soil and Water. For rising K-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 2-2:45 p.m.
Location: Library Community Room
Scrabble Competition
It is a friendly competition to see who can accumulate the most points in multiple rounds of Scrabble. For adults and rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Library Reading Room
