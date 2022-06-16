ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Pataskala public notices for June 16

The City of Pataskala has announced the following meetings.

City Council meeting date changed

The City of Pataskala Council Meeting scheduled for June 20, 2022 has been rescheduled for June 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. in accordance with the new holiday schedule. Any business that may properly come before this council maybe considered and acted upon at this meeting. All residents are welcome to attend.

Development Committee to meet

The City of Pataskala Development Committee will meet on June 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers located at 621 W. Broad Street, Pataskala, Ohio. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss:

  1. New Community Authority Presentation
  2. Northwest Innovation District CRA Update
  3. Evans Property Discussion
  4. Mink Street Proposal
  5. Comprehensive Plan Review

Any other business that may properly come before this public body may be considered and acted upon at this meeting.

Meeting location changed

The City of Pataskala Parks and Recreation Board Meeting scheduled for June 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. will be held at Freedom Park.

The City of Pataskala Parks and Recreation Board Meeting scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. will be held at Citizens Park.

Records Commission to meet

The City of Pataskala Records Commission will hold an organizational meeting on July 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall located at 621 W. Broad St. The City of Pataskala Records Commission will meet in regular session immediately following this organizational meeting. Any other business that may properly come before this public body may be considered and acted upon at this meeting. All residents are welcome to attend.

