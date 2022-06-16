ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Butler Michael has left The Savoy to work at yet another luxury hotel

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Peluso’s five-star service at London’s prestigious hotel The Savoy was watched in awe by ITV fans. However, the hotel butler has since upped and left his job there, and moved on to another top UK building in the city. Ex-actor Michael said providing a butler service...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Evans
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savoy Hotel#Luxury Hotel#Butlers#The Savoy#Itv
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate to Move to Four-Bedroom ‘Cottage’ That Is, Like, Really Tiny, for Them

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Move to Adelaide Cottage Is the Royal Family Drama of the Summer

Click here to read the full article. How is it possible that one family cottage is the source of so much discussion in the royal family? It’s being reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing up their city life in London for a more sedate (and downsized) life in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage. That seems like a simple task, but it appears that several other royals had their designs on the home. The Sun decided to go and dig up a 2018 article written by the Daily Mail that speculated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tatler.com

And they’re off: the best dressed attendees at Royal Ascot so far

This week marked the return of Royal Ascot, and with it came a quintessentially British affair of fabulous fashion. True to form, royalty rubbed shoulders with the style elite for a celebration of sartorial elegance on the sidelines of the racetrack. On day one, Princess Beatrice arrived on the arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle’s secret Amsterdam visit revealed

Meghan Markle made a secret visit while in the Netherlands earlier this year. Project Fearless, a nonprofit organization in Amsterdam that offers after-school programs for girls between the ages of 9-14, revealed on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex joined their first entrepreneurship course as a guest...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Don't fancy the walk to the hotel pool? Then book a swim-up suite at one of these stunning resorts for all budget ranges, from Majorca to Turkey

Every week, our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don’t have to. This week: swim-up hotel suites. They're set to be the year’s biggest holiday upgrades: swim-up hotel suites that let you slip straight into the pool from a private terrace opening from your room.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $4 Million Rustic-Chic French Estate Is Surrounded by the Pyrénées Mountains

Click here to read the full article. With this stunning $4 million South of France property, you get the benefits of the French and Spanish cultures, as it’s located just beyond Spain’s border. Situated in the Pyrénées-Orientales in Collioure, the home has expansive views over the village and ocean below.  Collioure is a Mediterranean town with several medieval structures and even a medieval weapons museum. It’s less flashy than Cannes and St. Tropez, located just across the bay, and instead offers a more relaxing and bohemian atmosphere. Rest assured, this charming home is the perfect getaway from the stress of daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy