MassHire to host outdoor job fair
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire will be hosting an outdoor job fair event with over 58 employers and hundreds of job openings.Springfield to kick off restaurant week
This event will take place today at Heritage State Park in Holyoke from 1 to 3 in the afternoon. There will also be raffles and food for guests.
Employers and jobs that will be availableGood-Jobs-Good-Eats-Job-opening-list Download
