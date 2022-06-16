ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

MassHire to host outdoor job fair

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4O0E_0gCVsCE000

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire will be hosting an outdoor job fair event with over 58 employers and hundreds of job openings.

Springfield to kick off restaurant week

This event will take place today at Heritage State Park in Holyoke from 1 to 3 in the afternoon. There will also be raffles and food for guests.

Employers and jobs that will be available

Good-Jobs-Good-Eats-Job-opening-list Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Jobs#Masshire#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
westernmassnews.com

Festivities begin for Juneteenth weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Juneteenth weekend kicked off Friday night in Springfield, as hundreds gathered to celebrate. Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans in the United States. We visited Blunt Park in Springfield, to find out what it means to the city of Springfield and what’s in store for the rest of the weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Drivers frustrated over Route 20 construction project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re traveling through West Springfield, from Westfield or Springfield, you may be experiencing some delays. The state is currently reducing the number of traffic lanes on Route 20 from four lanes to two lanes. “It’s a nightmare, honestly,” said Alasha Giles of West...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy