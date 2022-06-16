ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Children’s Art Festival at Museum: Big fun for little ’uns

By Mary Schenkel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vero Beach Museum of Art was abuzz with activity during its annual Children’s Art Festival which, following several years of modified versions, returned to a full day of glorious creativity. In the studios, budding artists poured over their work with intense concentration, assisted by museum staff and...

