Juneteenth is June 19 (observed as a federal holiday on June 20 this year, since the 19th falls on a Sunday), but one day was not enough to celebrate freedom in Columbia. Columbia’s 6th annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest began Friday night with the Gala Noir formal event at the Marriott Downtown Columbia. Then, on Saturday, a two-day outdoor festival at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium kicked off, with live music, carnival rides, local artists and other vendors, and lots of food.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO