ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 17

Man shot at officers during standoff at NC hotel: police

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C30sS_0gCVrq7v00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting at officers who barricaded himself in a Greensboro hotel on Wednesday night has been arrested, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker email newsletter

Around 7:22 p.m., multiple officers responded to the Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road when they were told about a shooting.

Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr., 33, shot from a hotel room at arriving officers, the release says.

Two SWAT teams and around a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.

Officers with rifles were on the scene as well, and a megaphone was used to try to contact Robinson.

At 11:27 p.m., Robinson was arrested after around four hours of negotiation.

He has outstanding orders for arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges and multiple traffic offenses.

The GPD is completing its criminal investigation, and further charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX8 News

One person shot at Greensboro nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured following a shooting at a nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to Club Orion on 4618 West Market Street at 12:37 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found one victim suffering from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 500 block of Akron Drive regarding the incident. When officers arrived, a hotel employee...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting ends in crash on I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have launched investigation after shooting ended in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called the I-40 East near Clemmonsville Road just before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash. Police said that a caller had reported the vehicle had been shot into and then crashed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Mobile#Violent Crime#Cbs 17#Crime Tracker#The Relax Inn#Swat#Gpd#Apple#Android#P3tips Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WXII 12

Greensboro shooter at large, 1 injured, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a shooter in an early Friday morning shooting. Officers were dispatched to a hospital after a person arrived there with gunshot injuries. Police said the person had been shot on Shaw Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information about this...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One person shot at Club Orion in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say one person was shot and injured at a night club early Saturday morning. Police responded to Club Orion at W. Market Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital where they are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Search warrant reveals Danville woman was stabbed multiple times

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Warrants from the Danville Police Department show how a Danville mother was brutally murdered last week. Officers found 30-year-old Brittany Poole dead last Wednesday in a home on Lands End Road in Danville. According to the warrants from the police department, investigators say Poole was...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

North Carolina man dies after allegedly being strangled

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, according to authorities. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, after getting a call about a cardiac arrested. The first deputy on the scene […]
GRAHAM, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Police arrest man for robbing popular Dominoes restaurant

Alamance County, N.C. — Police have arrested the man wanted in connection to the robbery of a Burlington Dominoes. The department says Crime Stoppers tips helped locate 45-year-old Thomas Durham and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Earlier this week, police say he went to the Dominoes...
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Confrontation between two men leads to murder in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is dead after a confrontation at a home in Graham. According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 5732 Rumley Road in reference to a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found Michael Hickox who deputies immediately began performing CPR on. The...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on US 52 at Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021. It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy