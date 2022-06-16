Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 09:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bear burn scar in Northwestern Carbon County in central Utah * Until 1145 AM MDT. * At 917 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bear Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through Crandall Canyon and Bear Canyon and onto Highway 6. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Gate. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 226 and 230 near Castle Gate. Muddy flows are also expected to impact the Price Water Treatment Plant located on the Price River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO