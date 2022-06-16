ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan is attending a NATO summit for the first time ever, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqwNC_0gCVpVrC00
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP

  • A Japanese leader will attend a NATO summit for the first time in the country's history.
  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would attend this summer in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • He said Russia's harming world peace "should never be forgiven."

A Japanese leader will attend a NATO summit for the first time ever in a move prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he plans to attend the NATO summit, which is due to take place from June 28 to June 30 in Madrid, Spain.

He said that Japan will "argue that security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, and that unilateral changes in the status quo by force are not allowed anywhere in the world."

Kishida said that Russia's harming world peace should not be forgiven, and that breaking international law comes "at a high price."

He said that Japan had changed its stance towards Russia over its invasion, implementing sanctions and working with the G7, and that Japan has made "every effort to support Ukraine and other countries."

Reuters reported that Kishida would be the first Japanese leader to ever attend a NATO summit. Kishida also said in his statement that his attendance would be "for the first time as the Prime Minister of Japan."

It is not clear if Japan has ever sent representatives to past NATO summits. The events are an opportunity for heads of NATO member states to discuss security challenges and strategy.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears to have strengthened NATO: It prompted Finland and Sweden to break with decades of neutrality and apply to join NATO.

It is the opposite of what Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted: He has tried to justify his invasion of Ukraine by arguing that he was simply reacting to the possibility of NATO expanding eastwards.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Russia#Ukraine#Nato#Japanese#G7#Reuters
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

530K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy