Trenton, MO

Audio: Free concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra set for Saturday at THS Performing Arts Center

By Jennifer Thies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will perform a concert titled “We Remember” on June 18th. Doors will open at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 in the evening for the free program. The concert will start at 7 o’clock. It will...

