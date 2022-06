Krista and Robby French have put equal emphasis on the tasting and listening experience to create a welcoming vibe in their new Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar. "We've been talking about this probably for the past five years because we wanted to start working for ourselves instead of working for other people," says Krista, who's a sommelier and oversaw the wine program at Syringa Japanese Cafe & Sushi Bar and its sister business, Midtown Bluebird, as well as for Vicino Pizza, Tony's on the Lake and Beverly's at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO