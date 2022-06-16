Police Investigating a Shooting on Epworth Street

Two Rochester men have been arrested after leading officers on a police chase. Investigators say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The person driving the vehicle did not stop, instead leading police on a high speed chase. The chase ended when a vehicle struck a curb, flipping over twice. After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with a canine unit and guns drawn, but the occupants climbed out of the shattered windshield, attempting to flee. Both the passenger and driver were captured and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano,19, both face two counts of the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO