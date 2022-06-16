ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police Investigating a Shooting on Epworth Street

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 33-year-old city...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

No one injured in house shooting on Lake View Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a house was shot overnight Sunday on Lake View Park near Dewey Avenue in Rochester. Officers say the house was struck multiple times and that the house was occupied at the time of the shooting. The RPD says the house was occupied by four adults. None […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating two overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating multiple shootings Saturday overnight. Around 11:55 p.m., officers received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Rochester General Hospital. They found that a 24-year-old woman was allegedly shot at least once in the upper body around Chapin Street. She was taken...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House hit by gunfire overnight near Maplewood District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house near Rochester's Maplewood District was struck by gunfire overnight. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lakeview Park at around midnight Sunday for a report of shots fired. RPD says when officers arrived, they saw a house that was shot at multiple times. Four...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
iheart.com

Farmington Man Charged in Scuffle with Gates Police

A Farmington man is under arrest on a list of charges following a scuffle that injured a Gates police officer. Police say Khalid Boyd was spotted early yesterday morning in a closed business on Buffalo Road. A witness pointed him out, and police say Boyd put up a fight, breaking...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two people were shot overnight in two separate incidents. Both were taken to Rochester General Hospital for their injuries. The first one happened on Chapin Street at around midnight. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, was taken to RGH in a personal car. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hit by car while riding his bike on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC is following breaking news of a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night. RPD says the 42-year-old man was riding his bike northbound on Joseph Avenue when he was hit by a car going in the same direction. Police responded to the 500 block just before 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Old City#Violent Crime
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Chapin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 24-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after she was shot Friday evening on Chapin Street. Officers say a private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital at around 11:55 p.m. The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Sheriff's Office seeking help in search for two missing teens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Pictured on the left is Camille Pross. She is 5’2” and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white baseball jersey, blue jean shorts and black Crocs. On the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman found murdered in St Paul Street parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC has new info Saturday morning regarding a police presence in a parking lot on St Paul Street on Friday night. At around 10:30 p.m., RPD responded to the 600 block of St Paul. They say they got a report of a woman found murdered in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
waynetimes.com

Target shooting leads to Felony arrest after bullet goes through apartment near Hill Cumorah

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah complex, on State Route 21, in the town of Manchester, after an apartment window was struck by a bullet. Responding Troopers and Ontario County Sheriff Deputies reported additional shots fired after they arrived on scene. Visitors and residents at Hill Cumorah were sheltered in place until the State Police, Ontario County and Wayne County SWAT teams evacuated them to another location.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man faces charges after crash, police chase in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged following a police chase in the Town of Lima on June 3, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to authorities, 32-year-old Bryant Carter Jr. of Rochester was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful fleeing of a police […]
LIMA, NY
13 WHAM

Farmington man accused of exposing himself at apartment complex

Ontario County, N.Y. — A Farmington man is facing charges after deputies say he was drunk and exposing himself. Ontario County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment building on Wood Drive on June 13 for a reported disturbance. They say they found Christopher Nersinger, 44, standing at the top...
FARMINGTON, NY
iheart.com

Viral Video: Car Flips, Crashes Into Tree After Police Chase in Rochester

Two Rochester men have been arrested after leading officers on a police chase. Investigators say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The person driving the vehicle did not stop, instead leading police on a high speed chase. The chase ended when a vehicle struck a curb, flipping over twice. After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with a canine unit and guns drawn, but the occupants climbed out of the shattered windshield, attempting to flee. Both the passenger and driver were captured and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano,19, both face two counts of the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy