Claremore Public Schools looking for community input to name CHS gym

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public Schools is looking for community input to name the Claremore High School gym, the school district announced.

For more than a decade, the school district has called it the “New Gym,” but Claremore Public Schools (CPS) will officially “NAME THE GYM” this summer, Claremore Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

The multipurpose activity center houses wrestling, basketball, and volleyball. It also hosts assemblies and community events throughout the year.

The district is asking students, parents, teachers, and community members to send their best ideas. The school district will accept suggestions until July 4, 2022.

A committee of community members will review the suggestions and submit their top choices to the CPS Board of Education.

Submit your suggestion here: https://forms.gle/r4KNdgdFoXcXQPwr8

