Claremore, OK

Claremore Public Schools looking for community input to name CHS gym

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Claremore High School GYM Facebook

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public Schools is looking for community input to name the Claremore High School gym, the school district announced.

For more than a decade, the school district has called it the “New Gym,” but Claremore Public Schools (CPS) will officially “NAME THE GYM” this summer, Claremore Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

The multipurpose activity center houses wrestling, basketball, and volleyball. It also hosts assemblies and community events throughout the year.

The district is asking students, parents, teachers, and community members to send their best ideas. The school district will accept suggestions until July 4, 2022.

A committee of community members will review the suggestions and submit their top choices to the CPS Board of Education.

Submit your suggestion here: https://forms.gle/r4KNdgdFoXcXQPwr8

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso, Tulsa Public Schools look for extra security measures in schools

OWASSO, Okla. — After several recent mass shooting tragedies, a lot of local entities, including school districts and law enforcement, are looking to increase security. At Owasso Public Schools, Director for Safety and Security Paul Croft they’re always looking for ways to improve security. He said front doors are open, but the lobby is secured and have to be buzzed in before entering school hallways.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

NSUBA to host ‘See My Ability Summer Camp’ for children and adults with disabilities

BROKEN ARROW, Oka. — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus will host a free summer camp for children and adults with disabilities at the end of June. The camp is open to children ages 12-17 and adults ages 18-25 with disabilities and will take place on the Broken Arrow campus from June 27 to 30. Each age group will attend for half of the day. Children ages 12-17 will attend in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon and adults ages 18-25 will attend in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off times will begin approximately 15 minutes before each start time.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow Police holds community party

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) held a community party Saturday afternoon at Camino Villa Park. From 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., thanks to partnerships between BAPD and Supermercados Morelos, Blue Bell, Sprouts Farmers Market, Quiktrip and others, the local community was to able to enjoy free food, live music, giveaways and other activities.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Education
Claremore, OK
Government
Claremore, OK
Education
KRMG

Oklahoma awarded first-of-its-kind UI Navigator Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is one of seven states to be awarded the U.S. Department of Labor’s UI Navigator Grant. The grant funding will be used to partner with the Oasis Project in north Tulsa to promote equitable access to unemployment benefits, increase awareness of program requirements and ensure timely payment of benefits to eligible workers, with an emphasis on serving marginalized communities facing barriers to employment.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Muskogee City Leaders Work To Help Residents Deal With Trauma

Muskogee city leaders want to help people learn how to heal from trauma. The event was at the Indian Capital Technology Center, where speakers shared just how important it is to take care of your mental health, especially for people who work in a high stress job. Several experts, including...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Pickleball Court ready for play in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Pickleball Court at Kaufman Park is ready for play, the city of Tahlequah announced. The city said they repurposed a basketball court that wasn’t being used in the park into two courts. Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow issues reminder about campaign sign etiquette

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s campaign season and political signs are popping up all around Broken Arrow, the city said. The city is issuing a reminder about the laws regarding sign placement and that will be enforced. First, campaign signs must be located on private property and not...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Wrestling
High School
Education
Politics
Facebook
KRMG

2022 Okmulgee Pecan Festival

OKMULGEE, Okla. — This year’s Okmulgee Pecan Festival featured carnival rides, music and of course pecans in every shape and form. OSUU culinary students made the brittle for the Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, but extreme weather conditions shortened last year’s growing season. So, the main ingredient, pecans,...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Day Center in need of men’s clothing

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is in desperate need of men’s clothing. The center serves more than 150 clients a day, according to Noe Rodriguez, the Associate Director of the Tulsa Day Center. They help provide shelter, food, clothing, bathing, and other medical and legal services...
TULSA, OK
city-sentinel.com

Democratic LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) Members Respond to DOC Report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, released statements this week responding to findings in a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) operational assessment of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. In her comments, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Munson said:. “I am encouraged...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Biden signs bill, renames Owasso post office after fallen airman

OWASSO, Okla. — President Biden has signed HR 1298 into law, officially renaming an Owasso post office after fallen airman T. Sgt. Marshal Roberts. T. Sgt. Roberts will killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji while deployed in Iraq in 2020. T. Sgt. Roberts served with the 219th with the Oklahoma Air National Guard based in Tulsa.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get Real Ministries: Jesus Burger Saturday

You are invited to get your fill of food and the love of Jesus Christ on Saturday night at 6pm the Jesus Burger event at Get Real Ministries. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited the public to join them for the monthly Jesus Burger event each third Saturday of the month at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville, OK.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
