ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

What to know about this weekend's high school basketball showcase in Shelbyville

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfERX_0gCVmiv200

Five-star recruits and defending high school state champions will highlight the field for this weekend’s boys basketball Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville.

The 96-team event will be held Friday-Sunday at six gyms in Shelbyville, with Collins High School serving as the primary site.

The event debuted in 2019 as a chance to provide college exposure for players from Kentucky and surrounding states. Collins head coach Chris Gaither, the event organizer, said coaches from dozens of NCAA Division I schools – including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and Purdue - are expected to attend this weekends.

More coverage: Sign up for The Courier Journal's high school sports newsletter

“This is the first time we’ve had a ton of bluebloods,” Gaither said.

Here’s what to know about this weekend’s event:

What’s the format?

Schools are spread among two tournaments — a 64-team event running Friday-Sunday and a 32-team event running Saturday-Sunday.

Games will be played at six gyms in Shelbyville — Collins High School main, Collins High School auxiliary, Marnel Moorman School, West Middle School, Shelby Christian Church and First Baptist Church.

Brackets, including games times and sites, can be found at the following links:

Who are the top teams?

Eighty-one of the 96 teams are from Kentucky, including defending state champion George Rogers Clark and 2022 state runner-up Warren Central.

GRC (10th Region) and Warren Central (Fourth) are among 10 teams in the field that won regional titles last season, joining Murray (First), Lyon County (Second), Jeffersontown (Sixth), Male (Seventh), North Oldham (Eighth), Henry Clay (11th), Lincoln County (12th) and North Laurel (13th).

There are at least two teams in the field from every region in Kentucky, except for the 15th and 16th.

The remaining 15 teams are from Ohio (eight), Florida (five) and Indiana (two). Included is Indianapolis Cathedral, which won the Indiana Class 4A state title last season.

Who are the top players?

The field includes two of the top 25 players in the nation in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.com .

Indianapolis Cathedral’s Xavier Booker, a 6-foot-11 forward, is ranked No. 2 in the class and has offers from several of the nation’s top schools, including Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yeM1_0gCVmiv200

Indianapolis Cathedral is in the 32-team tournament and will open play against Ohio County at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marnel Moorman.

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, a 6-3 guard who has committed to the University of Kentucky, is ranked No. 22 in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com. North Laurel is in the 64-team tournament and will open play against Evangel Christian at 5 p.m. Friday at Collins’ main gym.

Other top class of 2023 prospects in the field include Toledo Central Catholic guard Chico Johnson, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne guard Lawrent Rice, Linton-Stockton (Ind.) guard Joey Hart, Ballard guard Gabe Sisk and Evangel Christian center Cyr Malonga.

GRC’s Jerone Morton and Trent Edwards, Covington Holy Cross’ Jacob Meyer, Murray’s Grant Whitaker and Owen County’s Teagan Moore are among the other top Class of 2023 prospects in the field.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry, who has 3,190 career points, is one of the top players in the field in the Class of 2024. He has scholarship offers from Creighton, New Orleans, Ole Miss, Purdue and Western Kentucky.

Lyon County is in the 32-team tournament and will open play against Pineville at 6 p.m. Saturday at Marnel Moorman.

When are the semifinals and finals?

Semifinals for the 64-team tournament are set for noon and 1 p.m. Sunday, with the championship set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Semifinals for the 32-team tournament are set for 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, with the championship set for 5 p.m. Sunday.

All semifinals and finals will be played at Collins High School’s main gym.

More coverage: Former U of L assistant now head coach at Collegiate

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $10 per day for all ages and good at all locations. There are no weekend passes.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about this weekend's high school basketball showcase in Shelbyville

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fanrecap.com

Mitch Barnhart Explains Why He’s Keeping Nick Mingione

The Nick Mingione era of Kentucky baseball got off to an explosive start. Following his sixth season in Lexington, the program is just treading water. Mingione earned SEC Coach of the Year honors when the rookie head coach took Kentucky to its first ever Super Regional in 2017. Since the 2-0 sweep at Louisville, the Bat Cats have not returned to the postseason.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, KY
Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Basketball
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Pineville, KY
City
Shelbyville, KY
wdrb.com

TIMELINE | Louisville's (long) road to another day in court with the NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been more than four years and eight months since the FBI first announced allegations of corruption and bribery in college basketball recruiting, with convictions of former Adidas employees and various others around the sport in a scheme to funnel money to players to play basketball for various schools and later sign professional deals with the shoe company.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

With new court in Shively Park, Angel McCoughtry hopes to expand dreams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Angel McCoughtry rolled up in a golf cart and hopped out, and everyone wanted to greet her. But she was most eager to see the kids. She used to be like one of the boys playing ball on a parking-lot goal as the brand-new Angel McCoughtry Court at Shively Park was waiting to be christened Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#University Of Kentucky#Highschoolsports#Collins High School#Ncaa Division#Shelby Christian Church#First Baptist Church
WLKY.com

Chick-fil-A taking over former O'Charley's location in Louisville

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A new location of a popular restaurant chain is planned for the east end of Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is set to open a new restaurant at 962 Breckinridge Lane in St. Matthews, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Juneteenth events, schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Juneteenth flags and banners were raised on Main Street and Legacy Trail in Lexington on Monday. Along with a weekend full of events, the city will be lit up in celebration of the holiday. The City Center, Central Bank Building, LexPark garages and pedways, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, Triangle Park, and the University of Kentucky will all light up their buildings and structures and display digital signage promoting the holiday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Louisville, Kentucky?

Kentucky gets a lot of credit for having the best fried chicken around, but Louisville has a bustling barbecue scene that needs to be checked out. There is a lot to like about the barbecue in this town, which is one of the reasons I wanted to visit it. The downtown scene in Louisville is popular, and there is a lot to do there. Along that downtown scene are a lot of live music and barbecue spots, which make the trip well worth it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

EPA: No suspension on use of reformulated gas in Kentucky

Ky. — Drivers will not be getting a break from gas prices purchased in the Louisville area thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision. Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear asked the EPA to suspend the use of reformulated gas in Kentucky. The EPA denied that request on Friday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy