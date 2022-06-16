ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I've got tons of basketball left': Louisville & WNBA star Angel McCoughtry not done at 35

By Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angel McCoughtry leaves no doubt. She’s not leaving.

Repairs to both knees preclude her from jumping as high or moving as quickly as she once did. Injuries, surgeries and rehabilitation have prevented her from playing more than two games in three of her last four WNBA seasons.

The qualities that once made her game elite have eroded enough that the Minnesota Lynx chose to buy out her contract last month.

At 35, the former University of Louisville All-America is a five-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the highest-mileage free agents on the women’s basketball market

And yet.

“I’ve got tons of basketball left to play,” she said. “I’ll know when it’s time to retire.”

Friday’s formal opening of a commemorative basketball court in Shively Park will find U of L’s most accomplished female baller between gigs.

McCoughtry says she wanted to be sure “I was at my superb best” before reentering the job market, and is sufficiently encouraged by her twice-daily workouts to “let teams know that I’m available.”

She attributes her knee problems to "freak" injuries and attributes one of them to a side effect of acne medication.

Though it’s tempting to portray McCoughtry as another aging athlete clinging to delusions in the face of a deteriorating skill set, she has always been a player who preferred plain truths.

In 2009, at halftime of the U of L’s women’s team’s first-ever Final Four game, head coach Jeff Walz told a national television audience McCoughtry had played terribly against Oklahoma.

“As soon as I say it, everybody’s going to say, ‘He’s tearing his player apart, thrown her under the bus,'" Walz recalled. “I said, ‘Angel, I just told everybody who’s watching ESPN that you were terrible.' And she goes, ‘Well, I was.’ And she goes out and I think she had the first 12 (points) in the second half.

“She just took everything as a challenge.’’

Walz’s memory is slightly mistaken. McCountry did not score the first 12 points of the second half, but she did lead U of L’s comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit after missing her first eight shots from the field.

Her field goals would break ties four times in the second half and her final free throws gave the Cardinals the last points they would need in a 61-59 semifinal victory.

Walz’s larger point was correct, however. McCoughtry never needed to be coddled.

“I want people to tell me exactly what I’m doing wrong,” she said “Tell me. Let me know so I can adjust myself.”

For the most part, though, her career has been defined by minor adjustments and major achievements.

More than a decade since she left U of L to become the WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft choice, McCoughtry remains the school’s career leader in points, rebounds and steals.

Twice the WNBA’s scoring champion and three times its steals leader with the Atlanta Dream, McCoughtry has grown so prominent in Georgia that she has been emboldened to announce her intention to eventually run for governor .

Hers is a singular talent once responsible for making Walz’s grandfather see double.

In a 2007 game at Rupp Arena, McCoughtry bumped heads so hard with Kentucky’s Victoria Dunlap that she was forced to leave the game to get the wound closed with 11 stitches.

Before returning to the floor, she changed out of her blood-stained No. 35 jersey into another bearing the No. 45.

During McCoughtry’s absence, Kentucky went on a 10-0 run. Upon her return, Louisville rebuilt its lead and won by 15 points.

“My grandfather was probably 85 at the time,” Walz said. “He’s 99 now. After the game, he is like, ‘Jeff, I know you’re the coach, but I’d play that 45 and 35 together.'"

Tim Sullivan: 502-582-4650, tsullivan@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @TimSullivan714

WLKY.com

Louisville's Sissy Cakes opens headquarters in St. Matthews

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A pair of Louisville sisters are taking their cake business to the next level. Blakey Martin and Debbie Stein grew up and have lived in St. Matthews their entire life. A space on Fairfax Avenue is now serving as their first location and official Sissy Cakes headquarters.
LOUISVILLE, KY
