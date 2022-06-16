Bell County Man Arrested In Stabbing Incident

The Oliver Springs Police Department was met with a life and death decision on Monday night, just before midnight. An Irate subject who had threatened himself with a knife and even poured gasoline on himself and then set himself on fire, rushed into the street on Tri-County Boulevard near. the...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Dustin Saylor and Deputy Dylan Messer were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Mallard Drive. While deputies were enoute to the scene they were advised through dispatch that a woman had allegedly attempted to force her way into a residence there. The woman, later identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Renée Bowen, had allegedly thrown objects at a man there before leaving. During the investigation deputies learned that there had been an argument and that allegedly Bowen had assaulted the man. Deputies found Bowen at a residence nearby. During her arrest she scuffled with deputies and kicked Deputy Messer twice before being taken into custody. Bowen was charged with assault, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
One country music star has sold more than 6.4 million records, and with his deep bass voice, he’ll headline this year’s Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge. A host of events from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center provide many options for celebrating Juneteenth. Tennessee soldiers return from deployment after...
A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits. Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.
MANCHESTER, KY (June 16, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Wednesday, June 15th 2022 approximately 9:00 P.M., K-9 officer Ryan Jackson and Officer Antonio Dodson conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger near Rawlings Stinson Park. Through observation the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 3:30 P.M. UPDATE ***. Kentucky State Police released the names of two women found dead Wednesday night. The two women were found in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. Police said 77-year-old Brenda Mullins and 76-year-old Sharon White were inside a home. According...
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Highway reopens after a crash that injured one person on Saturday morning closed all four lanes, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. At around 9:15 a.m., officials said the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department were dispatched to Buick Drive on Alcoa...
A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Letcher County found a little bit more than they bargained for Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were able to recover a motorcycle that was reported stolen more than three years ago. While deputies say the investigation is ongoing, charges are set to be...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE 8:10 PM 6/15/2022:. A Whitley County man missing since Sunday has been found alive, according to officials. Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed to WYMT that Darrell Carter was found alive Wednesday evening. Carter was found by a farmer checking his fields one mile...
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 11th, 2022 Sergeant Jonas Saunders and Trooper Donnie Jones responded to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road (Corbin) in an attempt to locate a Nytishia Younts who was known to have multiple active warrants for her arrest. Sgt. Saunders...
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department found a ‘large amount of meth’ Saturday in Corbin and arrested five people. Deputies went to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road in an attempt to find Nytishia Younts. Younts had multiple warrants, according to police.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Noah Ritchie caught up to a woman wanted for drug trafficking. 20-year-old Dreamer Ramsey of London was taken into custody on School Street in East Bernstadt. She was charged on a Clay County indictment warrant for meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramsey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
A 10-month-old Knoxville boy who was injured in a house fire last week that claimed the life of his sister has also died. Grayson Matthew Stull passed away Saturday, according to his obituary from Berry Funeral Home. Grayson was one of four children injured in a June 6 house fire...
