ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man accused of shooting at officers, barricading himself in NC hotel arrested

By Dolan Reynolds
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtNT0_0gCVloFb00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting at officers who barricaded himself in a Greensboro hotel on Wednesday night has been arrested, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Around 7:22 p.m., multiple officers responded to the Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road when they were told about a shooting.

33-year-old Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr. shot at arriving officers from a hotel room, the release says.

Two SWAT teams and around a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.

Officers with rifles were on the scene as well, and a megaphone was used to try to contact Robinson.

At 11:27 p.m., Robinson was arrested after around four hours of negotiation.

He has outstanding orders for arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges and multiple traffic offenses.

The GPD is completing its criminal investigation, and further charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 500 block of Akron Drive regarding the incident. When officers arrived, a hotel employee...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An occupied vehicle was fired into on Interstate 40 East on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came onto I-40 near Clemmonsville Road around 4:49 p.m. after getting a report that a vehicle was shot into and had crashed on the interstate. At the scene, officers found the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting ends in crash on I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have launched investigation after shooting ended in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called the I-40 East near Clemmonsville Road just before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash. Police said that a caller had reported the vehicle had been shot into and then crashed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Cars
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro shooter at large, 1 injured, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a shooter in an early Friday morning shooting. Officers were dispatched to a hospital after a person arrived there with gunshot injuries. Police said the person had been shot on Shaw Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information about this...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One person shot at Club Orion in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say one person was shot and injured at a night club early Saturday morning. Police responded to Club Orion at W. Market Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital where they are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man dies after allegedly being strangled

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, according to authorities. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, after getting a call about a cardiac arrested. The first deputy on the scene […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Relax Inn#Swat#Gpd#Android#P3tips Org#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

2 charged after drug-related death of 25-year old woman in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are being hit with numerous drug charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman, according to the Eden Police Department. Around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road after getting reports of an unresponsive person. At […]
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021. It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMY NEWS2

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on US 52 at Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Surry County man shot to death following family dispute, sheriff says

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One man has died following a domestic dispute last weekend. According to a news release, Surry County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 100 block of Moravian Lane in regards to a shooting just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found Michael...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy