Man accused of shooting at officers, barricading himself in NC hotel arrested
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting at officers who barricaded himself in a Greensboro hotel on Wednesday night has been arrested, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
Around 7:22 p.m., multiple officers responded to the Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road when they were told about a shooting.
33-year-old Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr. shot at arriving officers from a hotel room, the release says.
Two SWAT teams and around a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.
Officers with rifles were on the scene as well, and a megaphone was used to try to contact Robinson.
At 11:27 p.m., Robinson was arrested after around four hours of negotiation.
He has outstanding orders for arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges and multiple traffic offenses.
The GPD is completing its criminal investigation, and further charges may be pending.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0