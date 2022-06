(The Center Square) – King Soopers workers in Colorado filed labor charges against a union on Monday alleging that they were charged with “unlawful fines.”. The charges allege that two workers, Nick Hall and Marcelo Ruybal, have been threatened with fines of $812 and $3,800, respectively, by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union after they worked during a strike in January. The union has said the charges can be disputed in an internal hearing.

