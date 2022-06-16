ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Official Images of the Nike KD 15 in "Black Light Blue"

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA star Kevin Durant is back with another iteration of his shoe. The Nike KD 15 has officially unveiled in a black and light blue color scheme. The shoe is mostly constructed with...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
sneakernews.com

The “Reverse Goldenrod” Colorway Reappears By Way Of This Unreleased Nike Dunk High

Nike is not shy about their love for the “Goldenrod” colorway, as they’ve brought it back many a time in the past few years: first on the Dunk High, then the Dunk Low, and more recently on the Dunk High Rebel. And thanks to Nike SB, even a “Reverse” version hit the shelves, a pair that seems to have inspired this newly-revealed, unreleased sample.
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
Person
Kevin Durant
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 "High-Res Red"

Kanye West continues to generate waves throughout the sneaker industry by staying consistent with his YEEZY footwear releases alongside. . And this Summer, the multi-hyphenate has intentions of dropping a cornucopia of new colorways, one being the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Red” that has just been revealed through official imagery.
Complex

The Best Air Jordans of 2022 (So Far)

2022 Air Jordan releases (as well as all sneaker releases) have been defined more by what hasn’t come out than by what has. And many of those that have were never intended for 2022 in the first place—just take a look at the outward facing tags that read “HO21” on Union’s Air Jordan 2 collaboration as evidence. As supply chain issues continue to plague the launch calendar for going on two years in the aftermath of the global pandemic, a handful of sneakers have managed to hold their own despite less-than-ideal timing.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
hypebeast.com

Two Colorways of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Are Set to Release

According to reports, Stüssy Air Penny 2 release will come in two colorways. The latest addition to the streetwear imprint’s long lineup of Nike collaborations is set to reimagine Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe and arrive this summer. Although no imagery has surfaced, we are now learning...
Footwear News

This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine. The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and...
hypebeast.com

A Dog-Inspired Nike Air Max 1 "Woman's Best Friend" Colorway Has Been Revealed

The Air Max 1 has been going full steam all-year long as it was the highlighted for this year’s Air Max Day celebrations, seen in collaborative form with Concepts and Kasina and more. And now it’s being fashioned in a new “Woman’s Best Friend” colorway that shines a light on the loving relationship between a woman and her dog.
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 "Year of the Tiger"

The lifespan of the Air Jordan 36 will soon be coming to a close, but before Jordan Brand is determined to make room for as many colorways as it can before it officially launches the Air Jordan 37. One of the renditions that will be hitting retailers shortly is the Air Jordan 36 “Year of the Tiger,” and its official photos have now surfaced in our midst.
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Dunk Low "Barbershop" Will Be Available This Week

the sportswear giant is now adding its latest iteration of the shoe to its arsenal. Introducing the. Dunk Low “Barbershop,” the shoe is a limited edition design, inspired by the tight-knit community within the culture of local barbershops. Coming in two different colorways, the sneaker features mismatched...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
