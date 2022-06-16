ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Fed aid will clean leaky storage tanks

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 3 days ago

Not everyone recognizes the daunting volume of leaky underground storage tanks in Rhode Island, or sees them as a hazard to public health, according to the state’s congressional delegation. It is critical, however, to be “responsible, proactive and vigilant” when it comes to mitigating the threat that these...

www.jamestownpress.com

iheart.com

State Bill Seeks Removal Of Single Use Plastic Bags

The debate over plastic bags has hit the state legislature in Rhode Island. The House of Representatives has passed a measure that is designed to reduce the amount of plastic bags used in stores by providing them with recyclable bag options or penalties if they don't comply. The measure was...
ADVOCACY
ABC6.com

Bill to ban plastic bags on verge to becoming law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would ban the use of plastic bags by retail establishments. The Plastic Waste Reduction Act is aimed to reduce the use of plastic bags by offering recyclable bag options and penalizing places that violate.
ADVOCACY
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
Jamestown, RI
Health
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Block Island Times

Frank DiBiase III of The Atwells Group appointed to 2022 RIHA Board of Directors

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
BUSINESS
ecori.org

Embattled CRMC Struggles to Obtain Quorum at Meetings

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the agency in charge of preservation, protection, and development along the Ocean State’s 420 miles of coastline, has been brought to a standstill by membership issues. CRMC currently has a six-member voting body with final say on almost all...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
Boston

New England has the best historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Lawsuit in the works over recently passed high-capacity magazine ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence law firm is looking at challenging the recently passed high-capacity magazine ban that passed the General Assembly Tuesday. The firm Kelly, Souza and Parameter Law firm said they are “planning to file suit on behalf of our clients” once the bill is signed, according to attorney Dane Ardente.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Sunday, June 19

Good Morning, today is Sunday, June 19. Today is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. 🌊 If you’re wanting to know more about Juneteenth, here’s a read we’re able to share – The history and significance of Juneteenth/. 🌊 Here are some fun and interesting Father’s...
NEWPORT, RI
#Storage Tanks#Clean Air#St Matthew S Church
WPRI 12 News

Thousands celebrating PrideFest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, PrideFest is back in-person in Rhode Island’s capital city. Festivities got underway around noon on Saturday, and this year, the festival is being held at Innovation District Park. This year’s theme is “Together Again,” a fitting title after the festival was canceled the last two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Rhode Island has probable first case of monkeypox

The first probable case of monkeypox in Rhode Island was identified last week in a man from Providence County. The man, who is in his 30s, tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This case is...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Valley Breeze

SHAB sides with developer in Breakneck Hollow appeal

LINCOLN – The proposed Breakneck Hollow housing development in Lincoln will be allowed to move forward, after the State Housing Appeals Board, or SHAB, voted to overturn the project denial last week. Women’s Development Corp. filed an appeal via the SHAB when Lincoln Planning Board denied the developer’s proposal...
LINCOLN, RI
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
eastgreenwichnews.com

Voters Will Have Say on Local Pot Shops

There will be a referendum on cannabis stores in EG on the November ballot. The Town Council voted 5-0 Monday to place a referendum on the November ballot asking East Greenwich voters if they will allow the town to host marijuana stores. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill into law in May making cannabis legal in Rhode Island. Initially, there will be 24 pot shops so it’s unclear that East Greenwich would even get one, but in the law, only those communities that specifically vote against having cannabis stores can exclude them. The Town Council decided residents should weigh in.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

