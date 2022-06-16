First Alert: Heatwave continues with even hotter temps next week

Effective: 2022-06-17 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowndesboro, or near Hayneville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, White Hall, Gordonville, Lowndesboro, Beechwood, Strata, Logan, Sellers, Davenport, Lowndes County Airport, Calhoun and Letohatchee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
