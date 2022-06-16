ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

First Alert: Heatwave continues with even hotter temps next week

By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran, Tyler Sebree
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The high temperature reached 100 degrees on Wednesday for the first time since early October of 2019. That also tied the record high for June 15th in Montgomery set three other times. That won’t be the only time we reach 100 degrees either... the dangerously hot stretch...

www.wsfa.com

WSFA

In perspective: How this heatwave stacks up in the record books

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We all know it has been excessively hot and muggy this week. We also know that the forecast doesn’t get any cooler for at least the next week. It may actually get hotter next Tuesday thru Friday -- highs above 100° and as high as 104° each afternoon. Let that sink in for a moment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ADPH warns of heat-related illnesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sun was beating down on folks in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park on Thursday. Temperatures were nearing 100 degrees. “Just trying to stay hydrated,” one parkgoer said. While some people are braving the weather, medical professionals urge you to do so safely to avoid...
MONTGOMERY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowndesboro, or near Hayneville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, White Hall, Gordonville, Lowndesboro, Beechwood, Strata, Logan, Sellers, Davenport, Lowndes County Airport, Calhoun and Letohatchee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Air conditioning company sees surge in calls during heat wave

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The phones were ringing, and service tickets were piling up at Edwards in Montgomery on Friday. The plumbing, heating and air conditioning company said it is seeing a surge of clients during Alabama’s heat wave. Some workers are having to brave attics of over 150...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

How to keep utility costs down during summer heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are all trying to find relief from the heat. For many of us, that involves cranking up the air conditioner in our homes and this could mean a higher power bill. “Power bills do go up in the summer, they also go up in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Bullock; Butler; Chambers; Chilton; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Coffee; Conecuh; Coosa; Covington; Crenshaw; Dale; Dallas; Elmore; Escambia; Greene; Hale; Henry; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Monroe; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Sumter; Tallapoosa; Washington; Wilcox SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 374 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BARBOUR BIBB BULLOCK BUTLER CHAMBERS CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CLAY COFFEE CONECUH COOSA COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GREENE HALE HENRY LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL SUMTER TALLAPOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Opelika storage building catches fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A storage building in Opelika caught fire at around 1:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Opelika Fire Department. The fire was structural, only affecting a storage building located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue. The fire department says that there were no injuries. The fire department did not […]
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Southern Refinery Opens New 7,000 Square-Foot Location

Life can be tough, especially these days with so many stresses, but for one Autauga County native, her newly-expanded boutique is one place people, especially women, can come and take a load off, enjoy some shopping and relax among friends. The Southern Refinery Boutique, which has just expanded to a...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s The Destination Resort up for top glamping award

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If camping isn’t your thing, maybe you should give glamping a shot. Simply put, it’s glamorous camping, where you don’t have to forgo some of your favorites that keep you comfy. If you want to get really fancy, there’s a place in Dadeville you need to check out.
DADEVILLE, AL
WSFA

All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
MILLBROOK, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Lake Martin Now Has 1-Hour Alcohol Delivery

AUBURN — Fetchme announced on June 7 the launch of alcohol delivery services for three of its newest cities in Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Lake Martin. FetchMe is committed to making alcohol delivery incredible, enjoyable and amazingly convenient for all customers older than 21 years. Alcohol delivery will be made available for consumers in time for the kick off of the summer season. FetchMeAlcohol is a service designed to uplift local package stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries owned by local entrepreneurs. Through FetchMe, local alcohol businesses are empowered by giving them important online resources, education and digital capabilities to bring their alcohol products to market for online distribution at fetchmealcohol.com.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Juneteenth, Father’s Day events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend! It is Father’s Day weekend as well as Juneteenth, so let’s find something for you to do. Start your weekend celebrating in downtown Montgomery. Friday is the Juneteenth Manifest Liberty Gala at Union Station starting at 6 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Victim stable after Wednesday Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police the victim in a Wednesday shooting remains in stable condition, but few other details have been released. Police Chief Mark Thompson said the shooting happened on Hazel Street. The police department said Thursday it continues to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. No...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Food for Thought 6/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Calera PD: Dog dies after being left in crate outside

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate outside. Authorities say they received a call of an animal in distress, and when the officer arrived on the scene, they found a pitbull mix in a small crate in the yard outside. Authorities say the crate was in the sun with a temperature of 91 degrees, and that the dog had no water. Police believe the dog died of heat stroke.
CALERA, AL

