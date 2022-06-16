1 Dead In NE Oklahoma City Crash

Three bodies in 13 days. The latest gruesome discovery made Tuesday morning is believed to be the body of a man. Those on scene tell News 9 they don't suspect foul play in any of the cases. Tuesday's body was spotted between Agnew and May. Officers, along with a dive...
A family gathering on Father’s Day turned violent in northwest Oklahoma City. Police arrested 78-year-old Wade Womack after his relatives said he opened fire on their home. A quiet, secluded property near the Northwest Expressway and Frisco Road erupted in gunfire over the weekend. The residents called police when Womack showed up with three guns.
New information has been revealed regarding the death of a 3-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City. : Oklahoma City Police Investigating Death Of 3-Year-Old The incident was reported in the 600 block of Southwest 151st Street. When officers arrived on scene, they were informed of a dead child at the...
Authorities found a body Tuesday morning in the Oklahoma River. Oklahoma City police confirmed the discovery on the northside of the river and west of Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department is also assisting OCPD on scene. Police said the walking and bike trail along the northside of the...
Friends and loved ones are remembering a metro woman killed in a car crash last week. Amanda Clodfelter was more than the director of a daycare center in Oklahoma City. According to her church family, she was an incredible mother, friend and messenger of God. “She made a huge...
Oklahoma City police released new details on a standoff that ended peacefully over the weekend. They said it started with a woman being held against her will. When police arrived at the home, near Southwest 40th Street and Portland Avenue, they found a woman outside who had a black eye and blood on the side of her head.
An 86-year-old man is dead following a car crash in Stillwater Tuesday afternoon. Joseph McQuain was the passenger in a car that what involved in a crash at SH 51 and Range Road just after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the driver of the car McQuain was in was attempting...
Stillwater police are investigating after a Payne County Deputy cruiser was hit while responding to a crash. According to police, a call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a crash in the area of 6th Street and Perkins Road. The deputy was on his way to assist in a...
Oklahomans are remembering a Washita County firefighter killed in a crash. The Cloud Chief Fire Department said Ryan Sperle was not only a great firefighter, but also a great friend. State Troopers said Sperle was driving near Fort Cobb in Caddo County Saturday night when he failed to make a...
A weekend vacation for one Oklahoma couple turned chaotic after a plane made an emergency landing, just yards away from their car. Steve Mass tells News 9 he and his wife were driving along State Highway 412, east of Stillwater when all of a sudden, they heard a crash. When he looked in his rearview mirror, a plane was heading right towards them.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the man who shot multiple rounds at officers before he was hit Saturday afternoon. The Garvin County Sheriff's Office said deputies with the sheriff's office, along with officers from the Pauls Valley Police Department, were fired at by the unidentified man from inside a home around noon Saturday.
A Caddo County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a deputy was called to a disturbance at an Anadarko home around 1 p.m. Sunday. When the deputy arrived, they found a man in the yard waving around a weapon. Neighbors told...
The Norman Police Department said it is looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old Tuesday afternoon. Authorities identified the teenager as Chloe Kendall. Kendall was last seen around 6 p.m. last Wednesday. Police said Kendall was possibly wearing pink shorts, an unknown colored T-shirt and black Nike shoes. Norman police...
New charges were filed in a deadly crash that took the life of a Westmoore High School student. Judy Todd was charged with first-degree manslaughter Thursday for the death of 17-year-old Kolby Dutton. Investigators said Todd backed out of a driveway in Southwest Oklahoma City and crashed into his motorcycle...
Kingfisher Police said someone tried to kidnap a child Monday near Shaw Park. The child told police two black males in a white van approached her. She told officers the van had an out-of-state license plate, but she couldn't tell which state it was. Police are asking anyone who was...
An Edmond teen is making sure families in need have something good to eat. Adam Easton started a food pantry outside Ida Freeman Elementary school. Easton did this as his Eagle Scout project with support from community leaders. Another food pantry was established at the Edmond Public Schools headquarters, which...
The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Norman Public Schools claim Richard Cavett was negligent and violated district policy when leaking pictures of a school threat. : Norman High Teacher Fired For Leaking Photos Of School Threat. In a social media post Sunday afternoon, Cavett announced he now plans to leave the state after being terminated by...
Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case...
