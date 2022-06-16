ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

In-depth: Living with vitiligo

By Anthony Hill
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVeOv_0gCViTlr00

Evalise Mendez was 16 when she first noticed a white spot behind her neck.

"It was alarming because I'm, you know, darker skin, so it was something very different and we went to the dermatologist and they confirmed at that time that I had vitiligo," said Mendez.

WFTS

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that attacks pigmentation causing people to lose their natural skin tone.

Dr. Seth Forman runs a dermatology practice in Tampa and is an expert in treating vitiligo. He said vitiligo could be reversible, but the chances of that happening are best with treatment within the first two years of onset.

"I have a lot of confidence that we can recapture the pigment both with topical medications as well as phototherapy," said Dr. Forman.

WFTS

Phototherapy is done in what looks like a tanning booth, but there are big differences in how they are used.

"So, this is the Narrow Band Ultraviolet B phototherapy unit. This provides phototherapy for vitiligo as well as some other skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, but for these purposes, patients with significant vitiligo get into the booth. We close the booth, and then we turn on the lights, and this light therapy is what goes to help re-pigment the skin by sort of scaring away the white blood cells that are attacking the pigmented cells in the top layer of the skin," said Dr. Forman.

Doctors still don't know exactly what causes this autoimmune disease. But they do know vitiligo is not life-threatening, isn't contagious, and affects about 1% of the world's population, regardless of race or gender, but it tends to be more prevalent among older people.

"We're very excited to have a proclamation recognizing vitiligo awareness month in the state of Florida," said Tonja Johnson, a vitiligo activist who started a vitiligo support group in 2018 called Beautifully Unblemished.

The group is based in Florida and has about 230 members.

"It was founded because there were no vitiligo support groups here in the state of Florida when I was diagnosed in 2014 with vitiligo," said Johnson.

WFTS

Tampa and Lakeland will light purple to celebrate world vitiligo day on June 25.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Daily Mail

Florida woman, 71, sees her aggressive pancreatic cancer tumors reduced by 50% in just one month after begging for experimental therapy that she'd read about online

A woman from Florida who went around her doctors to get an experimental cancer treatment that 'gene edits' immune cells saw her lung tumors shrink to less than a third of their original size in six months. Kathy Wilkes, 71, endured eight rounds of chemotherapy and an operation after she...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitiligo#Skin Disease#Skin Conditions#White Blood Cells#Skin Pigment
Cancer Health

Alarming Rise in Esophageal Cancer Seen Among Middle-Aged Adults

Alarming Rise Found in Esophageal Cancer and Barrett’s Esophagus in Middle-Aged Adults. Adults aged 45 to 64 experienced a nearly doubled rate of esophageal cancer and a 50% increase in the precancerous condition Barrett’s esophagus between 2012 and 2019, according to a database analysis of roughly five million patients presented at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
CANCER
CBS Miami

Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400

TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier. Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier. Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EverydayHealth.com

16 Conditions Commonly Mistaken for Multiple Sclerosis

Getting a correct diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) can be a challenge. In fact, a study published in May 2019 in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders suggested that nearly 1 in 5 people with other neurologic conditions are mistakenly diagnosed with MS. These errors in diagnosis likely result...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lakeland Gazette

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year. The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications,...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida health officials warn of growing meningococcal outbreak

State health officials are warning the public about a rise in the number of statewide cases of meningococcal disease. However, there are few cases in the Tampa Bay region. The disease first appears as a flu-like illness with fever, headache and a stiff neck, and rapidly worsens, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two most common types of meningococcal infections are meningitis and septicemia, both of which can be deadly in a matter of hours. In meningitis, bacteria infects the lining of the brain and spinal cord and causes swelling.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

This is author Theresa Jones, a native of Lakeland

Jones graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1989, moved to Tampa, and attended The University of South Florida. She finally graduated with her Paralegal Degree and is also a Christian Author. She wrote 6 books called Eye of God, and during the Pandemic, She also wrote 3 major devotional...
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy