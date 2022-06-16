Storm Team 11: Record heat possible Thursday

It was a cold and wet day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for many leaving the venue. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, leading to thunderstorms and lightning. The National Weather Service reported lightning strikes and thunderstorms Wednesday morning over Mount Wilson, with the system moving northwest covering Monrovia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte. A woman was struck and killed with her two dogs by lightening in Pico Rivera Wednesday. "There have been numerous lightning strikes," according to the NWS. "This pattern will largely stay in place...

PASADENA, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO