Wichita, KS

More heat, higher humidity

By Jake Dunne
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says storms have moved out of the state, and after a brief break from the intense heat on Wednesday, temperatures will trend higher today. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees or hotter when you factor in the...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Heat wave will last another week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today will top out in the low 90s across south-central Kansas, with upper 90s for the western parts of the state. Hard to believe today will be the “coolest” of the next 7 days for Wichita. A stagnant weather pattern continues across much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley with a large area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere hovering over the region. Temperatures will be the hottest on Tuesday with highs near 100, the exception will be western Kansas where upper 80s and low 90s are expected as a cold front pushes into Kansas. This front is expected to stall over Kansas on Wednesday. Overall, not much heat relief through Friday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning for Wichita drivers, pavement buckling due to heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, it’s not rain or snow creating a sticky situation for Wichita drivers. Instead, it’s intense heat. The City of Wichita said pavement buckling is fairly common, especially in the summer. “I damaged one of my rims in a pothole, driver Fiorella Dozier...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lumber prices falling after hitting record highs last summer

Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to raise money for tornado victims. Nearly two months removed from the tornado that slammed part of southeast Sedgwick County and the Andover community, many are still in need of assistance. Veterinarians work to dispel misinformation surrounding cattle heat deaths in SW Kansas. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Andover woman shares Biking Across Kansas experience

The heat index registered 109 degrees Thursday afternoon when Carla Lawrence Lippoldt of Andover, stopped for water in Emporia. She had fewer than 10 miles left to make it to Olpe, the night’s stop for Biking Across Kansas 2022. Biking Across Kansas is an annual, eight-day bicycle tour across...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Open Thursday 6pm

More than 160 golfers were out for the golf tournament which kicked off its 32nd year. The Wichita Fire Department warns Wichitans to shot them where you buy them. After more than a year, the county selected a familiar face to fill the position which has been vacant since last July.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fireworks sales in Wichita start June 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many plan to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day Sunday, June 19, the next holiday is on the horizon. We’re two-and-a-half weeks out from July 4. Preparations to celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday will soon be underway with fireworks sales in Wichita starting June 26, one week from Sunday. and continuing until July 5. In Wichita, shooting fireworks is allowed daily in this timeframe from 10 a.m. to midnight.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 17-19)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman missing after ATV crash near Walnut River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who they say crashed at ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning. According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went missing at around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a river bank. Law enforcement searched for her in the area along Highway 77 for about 13 hours on Saturday and will resume the search Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Bullard’s sister, Megan Keazer.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
KAKE TV

Juneteenth ICT parade takes over 13th Street Saturday

Juneteenth ICT hosted its celebratory parade Saturday morning on 13th Street. Participants gathered at a local church near the parade’s new location. The parade is one of many events Juneteenth ICT is hosting this weekend in honor of the holiday. “It’s like helping people feel welcomed or feeling welcome...
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
KWCH.com

Rising costs leading to longer lines for Kansas food banks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With inflation at 40-year highs, more Kansans are seeking help as they face higher prices on nearly everything. People lined up around the block for assistance during a food drive that the Urban League of Kansas and Kansas Foodbank partnered to organize. However, their hour-long food drive supplies were gone in 30 minutes.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

1 person dead in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A person has been killed after a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Everett in Wichita on Friday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police are saying that the shooting is likely self inflicted.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning’s Where’s Shane has gone to the dogs! We’re out at Exploration Place for the Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show! A team of adopted rescue dogs featured on America’s Got Talent will show off their skills jumping, balancing, diving, and soaring at EP’s Festival Plaza! You can catch them today through Sunday. Tickets are 6-8 dollars. Kids 2 and under (if sitting on an adult lap) are free. You can find more info at exploration.org/full-events/canine-stars.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby waterpark

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover after nearly drowning at the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby. Derby police said the child was swimming alone during a part when the lifeguard saved him from drowning. A news release from the City of Derby said a little before 9 p.m., a lifeguard identified the boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue.
DERBY, KS

