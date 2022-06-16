Fatal Ohio Stabbing Under Investigation SCDN photo archives

by Betty Smith - SCDN

A deadly start to summer vacation for an Ohio boy. Police are investigating a stabbing that led to the death of a 14-year-old. Police learned of the incident when a severely injured 14-year-old Martaires Taylor was dropped off at the fire station on W. Broad Street.

First responders transported the boy to Nationwide Children's Hospital, but they were unable to save his life.

Officers say the stabbing happened on Ogden Avenue around 11 pm and apparently stemmed from a disagreement between a group of teens.

Ohio Stabbing Location SCDN photo archives

Police questioned several people after the incident, but so far there have been no arrests. Officers say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call CPD 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.