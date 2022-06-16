ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Ohio Stabbing Under Investigation

Fatal Ohio Stabbing Under Investigation

by Betty Smith - SCDN

A deadly start to summer vacation for an Ohio boy. Police are investigating a stabbing that led to the death of a 14-year-old. Police learned of the incident when a severely injured 14-year-old Martaires Taylor was dropped off at the fire station on W. Broad Street.

First responders transported the boy to Nationwide Children's Hospital, but they were unable to save his life.

Officers say the stabbing happened on Ogden Avenue around 11 pm and apparently stemmed from a disagreement between a group of teens.

Ohio Stabbing LocationSCDN photo archives

Police questioned several people after the incident, but so far there have been no arrests. Officers say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call CPD 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Citizen Z
3d ago

once again, resorting to violence becaue they weren't taught how to handle their emotions. There needs to be a course in school since it obviously isn't being taught at home

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky Overnight

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky OvernightSCDN Graphics Department. Police are looking into a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital on Saturday night. At around 7:45 p.m., police arrived at the junction of Poplar Street and West Fifth Street for a complaint of a gunshot.
2 Arrests In Deadly Ohio Shooting

Summer break proved deadly for a 17-year-old Ohio boy. Now, police say two other teens were arrested for his shooting death. The tragedy that took a young life and forever changed the future of two other young men happened on Tuesday evening in the 4000 block of Burnham.
Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend. The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Police said the purpose...
Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
2 Women Found Dead in Northeast Kentucky

2 Women Found Dead in Northeast KentuckySCDN Graphics Department. Police discovered two women dead from gunshot wounds. Early Friday morning, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue for a welfare check. They were informed that gunfire had been overheard in the vicinity.
Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General Store

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General StoreSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

