Scientists fail to locate once-common CA bumble bees

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty: moderate to...

