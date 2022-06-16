Winds off the Atlantic bring 'some' relief from the heat

Jacksonville, Fl — You can thank winds off the Atlantic Ocean for bringing some temporary relief from the oppressive heat of the past couple of days.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be mostly dry today and partly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s along the I-95 corridor. It’ll be in the upper 80s at the coast with the easterly winds.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and mainly dry. Feels like temperatures will once again be 100-103 in the afternoon.

A few showers and storms will develop on Saturday. Highs will soar to 95+ to start the weekend. Father’s Day will be less hot. Highs in the lower 90s for Sunday with an isolated afternoon storm.

TROPICS: The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a small area of lower pressure with showers and storms over northeastern Nicaragua. This feature is not forecast to develop today. There could be some development tomorrow or over the weekend. This will stay well away from the U.S. if it develops at all.

