Indiana State

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

 3 days ago

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana Home

by Betty Smith & Cyn Mackley - SCDN

Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue.

Indiana Bodies LocationSCDN photo archives

Man Pulls Rifle at Indiana Taco Bell

Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.

Indiana Mom Shoots Lover in the Head

Drug overdoses in Indiana are at an all-time high in 2021 with nearly 3,000 Indiana residents dying from overdoses. That number is a 20% increase from 2020.

Indiana Animal Hoarder Charged

Doctors say isolation and stress from the COVID pandemic pushed many Indiana residents back into the arms of addiction. Experts say fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds are behind the spike in deaths.

Comments / 17

heady
3d ago

How is this funny? These are still human beings and you hateful people are literally pure evil and quite frankly need a little education.

Reply
19
robin carter
3d ago

ANY addiction is very very sad... It affects the whole family... and the community too... Prayers to everyone who have been touched by this... MAY GOD COME DOWN TO FIX THIS .... AS IT REALLY WILL TAKE GOD. Has there been even one family who has not been TOUCHED by this tragedy???? I honestly figured every person in this United States of America has somehow personly been touched by this... maybe a friend or family member... God Bless Us All. ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ARE ADDICTED...

Reply(1)
10
annette bernard
3d ago

wow. so muvh empathy in one place. I pray addiction never finds its way to your door. because it can happen to anyone

Reply
12
Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

