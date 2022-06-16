2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana Home SCDN photo archives

by Betty Smith & Cyn Mackley - SCDN

Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue.

Indiana Bodies Location SCDN photo archives

Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.

Drug overdoses in Indiana are at an all-time high in 2021 with nearly 3,000 Indiana residents dying from overdoses. That number is a 20% increase from 2020.

Doctors say isolation and stress from the COVID pandemic pushed many Indiana residents back into the arms of addiction. Experts say fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds are behind the spike in deaths.