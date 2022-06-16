2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home
by Betty Smith & Cyn Mackley - SCDN
Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
Drug overdoses in Indiana are at an all-time high in 2021 with nearly 3,000 Indiana residents dying from overdoses. That number is a 20% increase from 2020.
Doctors say isolation and stress from the COVID pandemic pushed many Indiana residents back into the arms of addiction. Experts say fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds are behind the spike in deaths.
