Indian River County, FL

Storybook finish to Literacy Services’ 50th celebrations

By Stephanie LaBaff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiteracy Services of Indian River County closed out a year filled with 50th Anniversary Celebrations, hosting its Donor Reception among the stacks at the Vero Beach Book Center. The nonprofit had kicked off its golden jubilee with a Launch Party at Brackett Library, followed by a summer tutor social...

