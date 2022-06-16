Storybook finish to Literacy Services’ 50th celebrations

Enjoy the kind warmth of a Florida morning by heading to the “Annual Waterlily Celebration” running this Saturday morning and early afternoon at the McKee Botanical Garden. At this event you’ll see more than 300 potted and 100 free-range plants adorning the McKee ponds and waterways. There are more than 80 varieties of water lilies including both night-blooming and day-blooming kinds. But this is more than something pretty to look at – these plants help oxygenate the water. Moreover, they provide food and shelter to fish. During your visit, be sure to head to the Historic Hall of Giants to view the “17th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest.” The categories of photos include color, black and white, and manipulated. Visitors to the photo contest exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Winning photos, including the People’s Choice and those chosen by a panel of judges, will be featured on the McKee’s website. Admission to the McKee is $15 general, $13 for seniors and youth 13 to 17 years, and $10 for children 2 to 12 years. Of course, McKee members as well as children younger than 2 are admitted free. The Annual Waterlily Celebration runs 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 18. Regular hours for the McKee Botanical Garden are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The McKee Botanical Garden is at 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach. Call 772-794-0601 or visit McKeeGarden.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO