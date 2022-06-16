Drunk Ohio Dad Left Little Ones in Dangerous Situation

Drunk Ohio Dad Misael Deleon SCDN photo archives

by Betty Smith - SCDN

An Ohio dad with a history of drunk driving left his children in a potentially deadly situation so he could go out drinking.

Ohio Parents Warned About Dangerous Infant Seats

Police say an 8-year-old boy was wandering alone on a busy four-lane road. He told folks who stopped to help him that his father, Misael Deleon, frequently leaves him and his little sister alone for long periods of time to go drinking.

Filthy Ohio McDonald's Called Out by Health Department

Ohio Deputies Rescue Family with Armored Vehicle

Misael has custody of the two kids. This isn't the first time his drinking habits have gotten him into trouble. His license is currently suspended in Ohio for OVI.

Police took the 37-year-old dad into custody on charges of child endangering and driving with a suspended license.