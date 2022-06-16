ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk Ohio Dad Left Little Ones in Dangerous Situation

 3 days ago

Drunk Ohio Dad Misael DeleonSCDN photo archives

by Betty Smith - SCDN

An Ohio dad with a history of drunk driving left his children in a potentially deadly situation so he could go out drinking.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was wandering alone on a busy four-lane road. He told folks who stopped to help him that his father, Misael Deleon, frequently leaves him and his little sister alone for long periods of time to go drinking.

Misael has custody of the two kids. This isn't the first time his drinking habits have gotten him into trouble. His license is currently suspended in Ohio for OVI.

Police took the 37-year-old dad into custody on charges of child endangering and driving with a suspended license.

robocob
3d ago

What city? Journalism at its finest. Im thinking the drunk guy wrote the article.

sheraa
3d ago

Thankful they were found safe .. poor kids lost the parent lottery ..

