ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

American Trench's Quarter Crew Socks Are the Perfect Socks for Summer

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a sock that's the right height is hard. Most of us default to two different styles: crew and ankle (a.k.a. no-show). The former is iconic and fit for everyday wear; it sits above the ankle, but below the calf, and it's comfortable, classic and available everywhere. The latter is a...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Prepare for Your Water Adventures This Summer With Costa

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Spending time on the water comfortably requires quality gear that can keep up with you. Born out of a desire to spend more time on the water, Costa Sunglasses are the perfect frames to help you fish, surf, swim or just enjoy time in the sun.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Need a Quality Dive Watch? This One from Seiko Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Many of the value propositions in Seiko watches exist because this fully vertically integrated Japanese company can produce its own in-house mechanical movements on the cheap. However, Seiko also manufactures some pretty awesome quartz watches, including the solar-powered Prospex PADI diver. Right now, you can get it (and some other Seikos) for almost $100 off at Macy's when you use code DAD at checkout.
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. We're nearing the first official day of Summer, June 21st. That means getting outside and going places but doing it in style. As such, we've rounded up a bunch of accessories, clothing and watches to wear this season. Below you'll find a jacket with an insulated, coozie-like pocket, a Caribbean ocean colored watch dial, a hand-printed spread collar shirt, colorful sneakers and much more.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#American Trench#Sewn
Gear Patrol

Belstaff Motorcycle Jackets Are Worth Paying Full Price, But Now They're On Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to motorcycle jackets, Belstaff is one of the iconic brands we keep going back to. Right now, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off select items, including leather jackets, waxed cotton jackets, and some more lightweight options. But no matter the material, you'll be getting that classic style that has earned the brand its long-lasting legacy.
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

The Complete Guide to Omega Seamaster Watches

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. When you hear "Omega Seamaster," there's a good chance that a dive watch comes to mind. Most likely, it's similar to the...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

For the last few years, low – and no – ABV beverages have been on the rise. Whether it’s non-alcoholic beer, spirits or calming EOD drinks, a wide range of hangover-free flat and fizzy drinks have made their way onto bar carts across the country. So it should be no surprise that there’s now a new summer sparkler on the rise: hopped sparkling water. Admittedly, Lagunitas kicked off the trend with its 2019 Hoppy Refresher, but the new category seems to only be picking up more momentum. Fans can shop a hopped DayPaks from Athletic Brewing, and more detailed recipes (full of nootropics and adaptogens) from hop-dedicated brands like HOP WTR. Today we’re taking a look at Nike’s new Premier League ball, trail-ready shorts from Garphyttan and the newest sneakers from Balmain. This is Today in Gear.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Upstart Japanese Whisky Makes a Stellar US Debut

Click here to read the full article. Anyone tuned into the world of aged distilled spirits knows that Japanese whisky has gone completely bananas over the past five years or so. You used to be able to snag a bottle of Yamazaki 12 (produced by Japanese whisky giant Suntory) at your local liquor store for around $50; now you’d be lucky to find one online for less than triple that price. For blends like Hibiki 21, be prepared to shell out at least a grand, especially given that other age statements have been discontinued. Nikka is the other major Japanese...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Gear Patrol

The Open Secret That Really Determines How Your Favorite Coffee Tastes

What is the best way to tell how a coffee is going to taste before you make it?. Contrary to marketing materials, a coffee bean’s country of origin in and of itself is not always the largest factor when determining the flavor and body of brewed coffee. It’s a combination of the microclimate the coffee plant grew up in, nutrient levels in the soil, age of the plant, rainfall (or lack thereof), roast level and one hundred and one other variables that shape and reshape the bean within the coffee plant’s fruit.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy