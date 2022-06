NORWALK, Conn. — The First Taxing District hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday on the town green. “On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. This, however was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect January, 1863. This day, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, has become a day for African Americans to celebrate not only their freedom, but their history, culture and achievements,” a news release from the Governor’s Office explained.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO