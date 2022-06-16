Beyonce Teases Details on New Album, Sets Release Date
Beyonce ́’s social media channels as well as the official Twitter account of music streamer Tidal teased details of a new album from the singer that has set off feverish speculation amongst fans.
On Wednesday night, Tidal’s account tweeted out three words — “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29” — along with a black picture with the words “act i Renaissance.” Beyoncé’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been without profile pictures or bios for a number of days, suggesting a launch of some kind was imminent, but on Wednesday both featured the words “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.”More from The Hollywood Reporter
- LaQuan Smith Is Winning Over Hollywood, One "Edgy, Cool, Sexy" Catsuit at a Time
- Mike Myers on Beyonce, How 'Wayne's World' Success "Rocked My World" and Turning Down Lorne Michaels for 'The Graduate' Remake
- Oscars Snubs: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Win Only One Award Each as 'Power of the Dog' Cinematographer Fails to Make History
Similar posts appeared on the official Spotify and Apple Music accounts. The store on Beyoncé’s website is also offering preorders of Renaissance box sets, including a CD, tee and 28-page booklet. Various reports online suggest Renaissance will be a multipart album, with speculation that “act i” will feature 16 tracks.
If Renaissance is indeed a full-length record it would be the multiple Grammy-winner’s seventh studio album and a follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade .
Since Lemonade , the singer has released a number of other creative projects, including working on Disney’s Lion King (2019), the concert film Homecoming (2019) and the visual album Black Is King (2020), which is a companion piece to the album The Lion King: The Gift, which Beyoncé curated.Best of The Hollywood Reporter
- 'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
Comments / 0