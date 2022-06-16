ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Teases Details on New Album, Sets Release Date

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Beyonce ́’s social media channels as well as the official Twitter account of music streamer Tidal teased details of a new album from the singer that has set off feverish speculation amongst fans.

On Wednesday night, Tidal’s account tweeted out three words — “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29” — along with a black picture with the words “act i Renaissance.” Beyoncé’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been without profile pictures or bios for a number of days, suggesting a launch of some kind was imminent, but on Wednesday both featured the words “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.”

Similar posts appeared on the official Spotify and Apple Music accounts. The store on Beyoncé’s website is also offering preorders of Renaissance box sets, including a CD, tee and 28-page booklet. Various reports online suggest Renaissance will be a multipart album, with speculation that “act i” will feature 16 tracks.

If Renaissance is indeed a full-length record it would be the multiple Grammy-winner’s seventh studio album and a follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade .

Since Lemonade , the singer has released a number of other creative projects, including working on Disney’s Lion King (2019), the concert film Homecoming (2019) and the visual album Black Is King (2020), which is a companion piece to the album The Lion King: The Gift, which Beyoncé curated.

The Hollywood Reporter

Jerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Comedy and Cancel Culture Comments: “It’s an Odd Hill to Die On”

Jerrod Carmichael is offering his thoughts on comedians amid perceived “cancel culture,” in particular Dave Chappelle. In a GQ magazine profile, Carmichael reflected on a text message he received from his 15-year-old niece after he came out to his family. He then publicly identified as gay during his HBO special Rothaniel released in April. The comedian noted that after speaking to his family about his orientation, older relatives had trouble just acknowledging “the one part that you need acknowledged,” while his niece sent him a text that read, “I see you. I hear you.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Rock, Dave Chappelle Set Joint Stand-Up...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blonde’ Trailer Teases First Look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in NC-17 Movie

Netflix has released the first look at Blonde, writer and director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 take on the Marilyn Monroe story. Starring Ana de Armas as Monroe and based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of the enduring Hollywood icon.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead End: Paranormal Park' Creator Hamish Steele on Crafting the Animated YA LGBTQ-Inclusive Horror SeriesHannah Gadsby on Ricky Gervais, Netflix's Ted Sarandos: "You Don't Cuddle Up to Power"Netflix Settles With Mo'Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit Starting with a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.More from The Hollywood Reporter"You Went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Vice President Kamala Harris Dines With Hollywood Power Brokers (and Impersonator Maya Rudolph)

Vice president Kamala Harris touched down in Los Angeles on June 3 ahead of big political week in the city for a gathering of global leaders, including President Joe Biden, at the ninth Summit of the Americas. And while official communication from her office stated that the Harris had no public events scheduled for the weekend she arrived, she did have private power dinner plans. The Hollywood Reporter learned that Harris and husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, headed to the home of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and husband Bruce Bozzi for a dinner described as “a gathering of old friends.” The guest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beyonce
Mike Myers
Lorne Michaels
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Settles With Mo’Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit

Netflix has settled a potentially precedent-setting lawsuit from Mo’Nique in a case that could have found that the streamer retaliated against the comedian by refusing to engage in good-faith negotiations after she accused the company of discrimination for opening with a low-ball offer. Both sides on Tuesday moved to dismiss the suit, according to a court filing. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: "We're Not Doing Some Radical Shift"Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Cheech Marin Center Opens in Riverside, California Spotlighting Chicano Art

Cheech Marin — who gained lasting fame as half of the pioneering stoner-comedy duo Cheech & Chong starting in the ’70s before making his own way acting in film and television — thought it was kismet. He had just learned that the “beautiful midcentury building” he’d been offered to house his leading collection of art by Chicanos (an identifier for people of Mexican descent born in the U.S.) was 61,420 square feet. “Four-twenty, you say?” he recalls five years later. “Thank you, Lord! It felt like this was meant to happen.” The “this” Marin is referring to is the new Cheech...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Kim Kardashian Should Have Left History — and Marilyn Monroe’s Dress — Alone

“You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should.” That’s a paraphrase of a Jeff Goldblum line from the original Jurassic Park, as his Malcolm lectures Sir Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond on the ethics of spawning dinosaurs in a modern world. But it’s an apt statement that unfortunately applies to too many scenarios in these times — the latest having, rightfully, sparked the fury of costume conservationists, fashion aficionados and classic-film fans alike. And most of the parties involved have ceased talking about it.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Late Late Show' Producer Ben...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Barbie’ Movie: First Look at Ryan Gosling as a Real-Life Ken Doll

There is a quote that’s been credited to Ryan Gosling: “All my characters are me. I’m not a good enough actor to become a character.” One can only hope that the below first-look photo of Gosling as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie reveals the La La Land actor’s true self.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Reveals Explosive 'The Gray Man' Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris EvansMargot Robbie, Jay Roach Team for New 'Ocean's Eleven' Movie (Exclusive)Adam Sandler Comedy 'Hustle,' Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller 'Spiderhead' Among Netflix Summer Movie Slate Here’s Gosling as Barbie’s iconic beau. Barbie represents the first time the toy has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant Among A-List Cast for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’

Jerry Seinfeld has assembled an A-list cast for his feature directorial debut, which just so happens to be about the beloved breakfast dessert pastry, Pop-Tarts. Netflix is behind Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which will star Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden. Rounding out the cast is Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper.More from The Hollywood ReporterPhilip Baker Hall's One-Time Guest Spot on 'Seinfeld' is Arguably Series' GreatestShonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Amy Schumer Among Writer-Directors Urging Hollywood to Reconsider Guns OnscreenWhy Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Are Deadly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Are the Confirmed Dates and Deals to Expect Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved LabelsStarry Beauty Brand Augustinus Bader's Anti-Aging Face Cream Now Comes In a Lightweight FormulaThe...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Annecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele

Netflix Animation showcased a bevy of upcoming, diverse projects this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival: That included the unveiling of a scene from the anticipated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; the world premiere of Oscar winner Chris Williams’ original The Sea Beast, which premieres July 8 on the streaming service; and new footage from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild. The animation arm has been closely watched since April, when during its first-quarter earnings announcement, Netflix reported it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the quarter and expected to lose an additional 2 million during the second quarter....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber Postpones Summerfest Appearance, Justice Tour Dates Amid Ramsay Hunt Recovery

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining U.S. dates on his Justice Tour as he recovers from complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The tour’s promoter, AEG Presents, announced the news on Thursday in a statement that read, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJustin Bieber Reveals He Has "Full Paralysis" on One Side of His Face Due to Ramsay Hunt SyndromeInside Coachella Day One: Harry Styles Kicks Off Festival's Return...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Porter Takes Down Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott for Transphobia and Bad Hair in New PSAs

“Gregory, Gregory, Gregory. It’s hard enough with you being an intolerable, soulless and empty shell of a human being. But how do you continue to live with yourself with a hairline looking like that?” Billy Porter says in a new PSA directed at Texas governor Greg Abbott. “Is that a lacefront?” The Emmy, Grammy and newly minted two-time Tony winner has teamed up with poet and influencer Lynae Vanee for a pair of “Transphobe Takedowns,” a campaign in support of Strands for Trans, a movement encouraging barbershops and salons to be trans-friendly. The movement was started in 2017 by Barba Grooming...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks on Whether He’d Be Able to Star in ‘Philadelphia’ Role as a Straight Actor in Modern Times: “No, and Rightly So”

Tom Hanks says he wouldn’t be able to play his Oscar-winning roles in Forrest Gump and Philadelphia today — and “rightly so.” While speaking to The New York Times about two of his award-winning turns — as a gay lawyer with AIDS in the 1993 legal drama Philadelphia and as a man with disabilities in the 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump — Hanks advocates that in the present, straight actors shouldn’t be playing gay characters.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: 'Band of Brothers' Struck Emmy Gold 20 Years AgoDisney Drops Teaser Trailer for Live-Action 'Pinocchio'Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Octagon Adds Former WME Agent Adam Gelvan to Management, Production Group (Exclusive)

Sports and entertainment agency Octagon has added veteran agent and producer Adam Gelvan to its entertainment management and production group. Gelvan comes over from Rain Management, where led the non-scripted and docuseries efforts. At Octagon, Gelvan as entertainment management and production manager will oversee a roster of directors, producers and on-camera talent, while also bringing his existing clients to the agency.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Developing 'Wonder Man' Series with Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest (Exclusive)Department of Justice Takes Aim at MLB's Immunity From Antitrust LawN.Y. Times Podcast Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro Signs With CAA Reporting to Kyell Thomas, managing director, Octagon Entertainment,...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Enlists ‘West Side Story’ Star Josh Andrés Rivera

West Side Story actor Josh Andrés Rivera has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, who will be played by Tom Blyth in the feature. Rivera will also be reuniting onscreen with West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler, who will be playing Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Sets Rachel Zegler to Star as Lucy Gray Baird'Hunger Games': 'Billy the Kid' Actor Tom Blyth to Play Young Coriolanus...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kylian Mbappe Signs With WME Sports, Launches Production Banner (Exclusive)

International soccer star Kylian Mbappé has signed with WME Sports as he launches his own production banner, Zebra Valley. The star of Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 club and France’s national soccer team and his entertainment company will be represented by WME Sports, the sports representation arm of the Hollywood talent agency WME.More from The Hollywood ReporterElsa Majimbo Signs With IMG Models, WME (Exclusive)Kai Shappley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)ICM Partners Signs Labor Activist Ai-jen Poo (Exclusive) Los Angeles-based Zebra Valley will focus on sports, music, art, technology, gaming, consumer products and youth culture and Mbappé aims to help young people find their voice. As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

West Hollywood’s Beloved Irv’s Burgers Mounts Comeback With Industry Backers

Irv’s Burgers is back in business — almost. The beloved burger stand, set to open any day now, returns to the West Hollywood fast-food scene (7998 Santa Monica Blvd.) thanks to backing by Off the Menu founder Lawrence Longo, investments from industry heavyweights like WME talent agent and partner Brad Slater and a roster of celebrities that are being kept under wraps for the time being.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson Unveils First 'Black Adam' TrailerReborn XFL Strikes TV Rights Deal With DisneyMichelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Simu Liu and Mindy Kaling Among Honorees at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala Sonia Hong, the longtime...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
