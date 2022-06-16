ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Sussex wine region gets Champagne-style status, angers Kent

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPp4H_0gCVbRgW00

Winemakers in Sussex are celebrating a new designation which will see the region get Champagne-style status, intended to guarantee quality and geographical provenance.

Sussex has been appointed as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for wine by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

However, its neighbours in Kent aren’t so happy about the designation, with one winemaker describing it as a “joke” and a “marketing exercise”.

Graham Barbour, founder and owner of Woodchurch Wine Estate, told the Telegraph : “This is just a marketing exercise based on the political boundaries of a county. It tells you nothing about the geographical features of a particular vineyard or the quality of the wine.”

Barbour added: “Some Kent vineyards share the same geographical features as parts of Sussex so it’s meaningless to lump everything together under one arbitrary county designation.

“The whole idea of a Sussex PDO is a joke, but perhaps I would say that.”

The designation means that wine labels marked with “Sussex” now need to pass a qualitative analysis by an independent tasting panel, as well as an analytical test.

It means the wine should be aged in the bottle for a minimum of 15 months, and will be assessed for aroma, taste, characteristics of the bubbles, and clarity.

Miles Beale, the chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said in a statement: “Not only does the PDO recognise the particular growing conditions found in Sussex, but it also shows the commitment of winemakers in this region to produce high quality still and sparkling wines under strict production criteria.

“The PDO scheme will enhance English wine’s established reputation as a high-quality product to rival the best and boost its vast export potential.”

Tinwood Estate owner Art Tukker, whos vineyard is located in West Sussex, told the Telegraph : “The Sussex PDO will cement the bond between the unique soils and climate of the Sussex countryside with our truly remarkable sparkling wines, giving them a sense of place and purpose on the world stage among Champagne and our other great rivals.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Welsh restaurant named best in the UK for the first time

For the first time in 16 years, a restaurant outside of England has been named the best in the UK at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards, which were announced on Monday at The Hurlingham Club in London. Ynyshir, the traditional country house-hotel overseen by chef-patron Gareth Ward on the west coast of Wales, was described as “uncompromisingly edgy” in an Instagram post from the awards this morning. It also described the culinary experience at the restaurant as like no other: combining a thumping soundtrack with a succession of tiny plates of punchy, Japan-influenced cuisine cooked over fire. The restaurant...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Dutch biscuits and Irish hospitality

We’re visiting the in-laws and enjoying their hospitality immensely. Only my son finds it wanting, constantly demanding biscuits from his grandparents with the urgency you or I might flag down a paramedic in the middle of a cardiac event. “LIGA!” he shouts, referring to a delightfully bland brand of baby biscuits he adores, common here but not in England. We scold him for being uncouth, but have yet to make a dent in this practice, not least since his doting hosts indulge him every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Historic English pubs recognised for their interiors

Eleven pubs across England have been recognised for their historic or unusual interiors. The pubs have been listed, upgraded or relisted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England. The Grade II Bridge Inn in Topsham, Devon is among those relisted. Historic England...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages#Sussex#State For Environment#Woodchurch Wine Estate
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Foaling around! Gypsies and travellers make a splash at Appleby horse fair as tens of thousands of caravans take over Cumbria for four-day festival

Thousands of travellers from across Europe have descended on Cumbria as the Appleby Horse Fair enters its second day today. Pictures showed owners washing their horses in the waters of the River Eden, while others rode through the town's streets in horse-drawn carts. A total of 30,000 visitors are expected...
WORLD
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

House matron at top grammar school told self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', tribunal hears

A house matron at a top grammar school told a self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', an employment tribunal has heard. Barbara Shiells was sacked from her role at Ripon Grammar School in North Yorkshire after receiving an 'unprecedented' number of complaints about her 'behaviour, attitude, professionalism and ability'.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Now 'second home hotspots' in Cornwall, the Peak District, Wales and Whitstable gear up for their own fight against 'rich outsiders' snapping up property for holiday lets and seaside boltholes - after Whitby voted to ban out-of-towners buying new builds

Britain's 'staycation spots' are beginning to rise up against wealthy 'outsiders' who have been snatching up properties to convert into holiday lets and seaside boltholes after being inspired by Whitby's historic decision to ban out-of-towners buying new builds. Residents in the fishing port on the Yorkshire coast turned out in...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mounds of rubbish are left strewn across fields at Appleby Horse Fair after thousands descended on Cumbrian town for Europe’s largest gathering of Gypsies and travellers

Mounds of rubbish have been left strewn across fields surrounding the Appleby Horse Fair. The 250-year-old event in Cumbria, Europe's largest gathering of members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities, sees 30,000 visitors descend on the small town for the four-day event. Hundreds of caravans and horse-drawn carriages move...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Psychic’ food-hoarder who foresaw Covid gets the last laugh as supermarket prices soar

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the  Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Strikes to significantly affect East Midlands rail services

Strike action is likely to disrupt rail services in the East Midlands significantly next week, operators have said. Thousands of workers are set to walk out across the country on 21, 23 and 25 June after the RMT union announced the strike action. Network Rail has advised passengers not to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Norfolk power cut leaves 1,000 homes without electricity

More than 1,000 homes in Norfolk were left without power after two electricity poles caught fire. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Needham Road and Mendham Lane, in Harleston, just after 17:35 BST on Sunday. Both fires were extinguished before crews arrived. UK Power Networks said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy