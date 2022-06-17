ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin news – live: BTC sinks further towards $20K mark, crypto market slips below $900M

By Anthony Cuthbertson,Adam Smith and Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
 5 days ago

After increasing in value slightly on Thursday, bitcoin has sunk further by about 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and has sunk below $21,000, with the overall crypto market dipping below the $900 mn mark.

While many analysts speculated that Wednesday’s low may be the bottom of the cycle, others have warned that more volatility may be on the way.

BTC remains over 70 per cent down from its all-time high in November 2021.

The overall crypto market is valued at about $892 mn as leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have sunk in price by over 20 to 30 per cent over the last week.

Major platforms including Celsius and Binance have experienced operational issues this week, which they blamed on an influx of investors liquidating their assets.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also announced that it is culling over 1,000 employees after previously rescinding job offers, however Binance has announced it is hiring 2,000 more staff.

The Independent

