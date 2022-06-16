ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-soldier who stabbed neighbours to death over parking space row ‘not mentally ill at the time’

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7q6Y_0gCVbNOq00

A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death while their children slept upstairs following a row over parking was not mentally ill at the time, two psychiatrists have said.

Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court after killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset.

Reeves and his family lived next door to the Chapples in Dragon Rise in the new-build development and had fallen out over parking in May 2021.

There had been a number of angry exchanges between them, including an incident in which Reeves called Mrs Chapple a "c***" and a "fat bitch".

Reeves accepts that he stabbed Mr and Mrs Chapple, but denies murder, and has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The Afghanistan veteran, who served with the Royal Engineers and completed the gruelling commando training, used the ceremonial dagger he had been given when he left the Army.

The jury heard that he had been having trouble in his own marriage, and around 40 minutes before the attack his wife, Kayley, had asked for a trial separation.

After the killings, Reeves was recorded in the background of the 999 call telling someone, believed to be his mother Lynn, "I couldn't let her (or them) torment Kayley any more".

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Lucy Bacon, who assessed Reeves on behalf of the defence team, concluded that he had been suffering from moderate depression at the time.

She said Reeves did not have symptoms consistent with acute post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Zbht_0gCVbNOq00

The defendant reported being anxious in crowds, but was not "hyper vigilant" - a symptom of PTSD often seen in soldiers where they feel a constant sense of threat.

Reeves told her life "felt dark all the time", the witness said.

Dr Bacon said: "For me that's quite an evocative description of low mood, there's no brightness, no enjoyment or happiness, things are pretty miserable."

She diagnosed his depression as moderate, because he was still able to function in some aspects of his life, such as going to work or going for a run, and worried about providing for his family.

Dr Bacon said: "I would definitely say depression is a relevant factor in Mr Reeves' actions; I wouldn't say depression caused him to do what he did, but I think, if you're looking at the totality of it, having depression played a part in it."

She added: "From my point of view I don't think it met the criteria of diminished responsibility, but that's my point of view, and that's a decision for the jury."

While at the police station, Reeves gave his name as "Lance Corporal Collin Reeves" and gave his service number, and seemed confused as to why he was there.

Dr Bacon said it appeared that the defendant had "regressed" to his training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpdd5_0gCVbNOq00

"He's spent many years as a soldier and he's gone back into that mode of answering questions with his service number, that sort of thing," she said.

"I think that was caused by the shock of having killed the Chapples."

Dr Bacon added: "It's possible that he had already regressed somewhat and had gone into Army mode during the killings."

She said that, during her interview with Reeves, he had said "he didn't feel his depth of feeling about the neighbours explained the fact he had killed them".

Dr John Sandford, a forensic psychiatrist for the prosecution, said Reeves' loss of memory of the killings was consistent with "dissociative amnesia" and was not a contributing factor to the incident.

He said it is common in cases of domestic violence homicide, where the perpetrator can call the police immediately afterwards but soon lose all memory of the incident.

"This is nothing to do with depression - it's a reaction to a traumatic act, something that is usually a reaction to something you've done rather than something done to you," Dr Sandford said.

The witness diagnosed Reeves with mild depression, adding that it was a normal response for someone who was unhappy in his job and unhappy in his marriage.

Dr Sandford said Reeves had described a pattern of "subtle intimidation and social cruelty" by Mrs Chapple towards his wife.

He said that, in his opinion, "the main factor in committing this offence is about the dispute between the two families".

The trial, which is due to conclude by the end of the week, continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Neighbours#Parking Space#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Bristol Crown Court#Norton Fitzwarren#The Royal Engineers
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

'I'll spend the rest of my life fighting for you': Girl, 16, left orphaned when her mother was killed in Uvalde school before her father died of a broken heart pens tribute to her parents as $2.6M is raised for her and her siblings

The daughter of slain Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, who then lost her father Joe Garcia days later to a heart attack, promised they 'will not be forgotten' in an emotional tribute. Lyliana Garcia, 16, wrote a note on a memorial left to Joe, 50, at the same place...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy