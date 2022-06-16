ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 Injured in North Carolina Kitchen Knife Attack

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHjub_0gCVbMW700
2 Injured in North Carolina Kitchen Knife AttackSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley SCDN

Two North Carolina men were injured in a kitchen knife attack near Aston park last weeking.

APD Detectives said the incident happened around 4 pm on Sunday on S. French Broad Avenue. Investigators say 46-year-old Joseph A. Beaire stabbed a man with a kitchen knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFAg8_0gCVbMW700
North Carolina Stabbing locationSCDN photo archives

Both Beaire and his victim were injured during the attack. Ambulances transported both men to Mission Hospital. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Doctors also determined that Beaire's injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives charged Beaire with assault with a deadly weapon. The incident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have information about this case, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Comments / 8

Christine Lister
3d ago

Lets abandon rocks too!!! They are also a dangerous weapon. someone may get hurt...Again not the rock, knife, nor gun, just the person holding such ammunition. RIGHT?I REST MY CASE....LOL

Reply
5
D. Stauffer
3d ago

Exactly! We need the government to regulate who can have knives, how long the can be and a total ban on electric knives!!

Reply(1)
6
