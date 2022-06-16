2 Injured in North Carolina Kitchen Knife Attack SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley

Two North Carolina men were injured in a kitchen knife attack near Aston park last weeking.

APD Detectives said the incident happened around 4 pm on Sunday on S. French Broad Avenue. Investigators say 46-year-old Joseph A. Beaire stabbed a man with a kitchen knife.

North Carolina Stabbing location SCDN photo archives

Both Beaire and his victim were injured during the attack. Ambulances transported both men to Mission Hospital. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Doctors also determined that Beaire's injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives charged Beaire with assault with a deadly weapon. The incident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have information about this case, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.