233 people brought to UK after attempting to cross English Channel

By Katie Boyden
 3 days ago

More than 200 people were rescued from the Channel and brought ashore on Wednesday, latest figures show.

Warm weather and low winds provided ideal crossing conditions and, the Ministry of Defence said, six boats were intercepted and 233 people brought to shore.

And on Thursday the crossings continued, with the Border Force ship Hurricane bringing four children and two adults ashore in Dover.

It was at least the second ship to bring people ashore in the town on Thursday, with more expected throughout the day.

On Wednesday, two Border Force boats brought approximately 150 people ashore including around 30 children.

However, Border Force and RNLI ship activity suggests some people may have been taken ashore in Dungeness or Ramsgate.

The people are then put on buses and sent to processing centres.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there was also a number of women and young children.

The countries of origin of the people coming ashore in Dover included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.

Crossings have continued despite the possibility of migrants being sent to Rwanda – although the first planned flight to the African country was grounded at the last minute on Tuesday.

It is not yet known when the next flight to Rwanda is expected to take place.

