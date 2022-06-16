Leeds make offer for PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo

Leeds United have made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain 's Arnaud Kalimuendo, understood to be in the region of €20m.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has a scoring rate of a goal every three games, and his prospective signing would help Leeds reshape their attack.

Raphinha will leave this summer, amid interest from a host of clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

While PSG are amenable to a deal, negotiations are set to be complicated, as the French champions want a series of clauses attached.

One of the stipulations is almost certain to be a buy-back option, given Kalimuendo's obvious talent. The forward, from the suburbs of Paris, has 12 caps for France Under-21s with four goals.

He can play on the left or behind the striker, but has mostly operated as a number-nine in the last season, which represented a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1.

It's set to be a busy summer at Elland Road with deals for Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen already done and Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca expected to follow.