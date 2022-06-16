ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barr: Man found burnt to death in Birmingham house

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man has been found burnt to death in a house in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police confirmed the man was found with “severe burn injuries” in a property near Great Barr.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning at around 11am.

Emergency services and forensics were pictured near the scene in Amberley Green at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Officers are investigating how the man suffered the fatal injuries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We were called after a man was found with severe burn injuries in Amberley Green, Great Barr, around 11 am today (15 June). Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“We're in the process of establishing how the man came about his injuries, however we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

The Independent

